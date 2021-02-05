rare melo pearl: a thai fisherman finds an orange pearl rare melo: a thai fisherman has found a rare orange pearl

Dreams are probably seen by everyone, but if a strange dream suddenly comes true and it is also a blessing, the happiness of the human being will not remain. Something similar happened with a Thai fisherman whose luck opened up when a treasure of 2.5 pounds lakh, or around 25 crore rupees, was found in his hands. In fact, this fisherman has a rare melo pearl in orange color. (Photo: Viral Press)

Treasure found in snails

Hachai had found a buoy near a coast with many shellfish (oysters) attached. Three of them were snail shells. Hachai and his brothers took it home and gave it to their father. The father saw the pearl while cleaning the shell. These rare pearl orange sea snails (sea snails) are made from Melo Melo and stay in the shell while the traditional pearls are found inside the esters. The next day, Hachai discovered the value of this pearl and a crowd of people came to his home to see the 7.68 gram gem. (Photo: Viral Press)

‘Gift’ was shown in the dream

Hachai says he had a dream a few days ago in which an elderly man asked him to go to the coast and receive a gift. Hachai now wants to sell this pearl at the highest price. It can change their life and make the life of the whole family better forever. So far, buyers have come for this pearl but Hachai has not sold it. He is unwilling to sell it for less than £ 2.5million. (Photo: Viral Press)

The most expensive orange pearl

After all, a Chinese businessman offered this price but it has yet to be sold. The merchant will come to Thailand next week and then meet with Hachai to verify the pearl himself after going through two weeks of quarantine and other rules. Melo beads are orange to light brown in color. The most expensive of these pearls is orange. They are commonly found in the South China Sea and the Andaman Sea near Myanmar. These predatory sea snails are formed from Volutidae. Hachai found this pearl on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand at Nakho Si Thamarat. It is believed to have arrived here with the flow of water from the South China Sea. (Photo: Viral Press)