Rashad Hussain Bihar: Know who is Rashad Hussain, first Indian origin, the American Muslim Joe Biden appoints his ambassador

Strong points

Biden bets on Indian-born lawyer Rashad Hussain to promote religious freedom Biden appoints US lawyer Rashad Hussain as roving ambassador for international religious freedom, but not for any country

US President Joe Biden has bet on Indian-born lawyer Rashad Hussain to promote religious freedom around the world. Joe Biden has appointed US Attorney Rashad Hussein as Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. Hussain is the first Muslim to be appointed to an important post. The White House gave information about his appointment. A roving ambassador is an ambassador who is given special responsibilities but who is not appointed in a particular country.

Rashad Hussain’s roots are associated with the Indian state of Bihar. He was one of the 500 influential Muslims. Hussein (41) is currently Director of Cooperation and Global Partnership at the National Security Council. “Today’s announcement reflects the president’s commitment to building an administration that includes people of all faiths,” the White House said in a statement Friday. Hussain is the first Muslim to be named a roving ambassador for international religious freedom.

Rashad was a senior lawyer

Hussain previously served as a senior lawyer in the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. In the administration of former President Barack Obama, he served as Special Envoy for the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United States Special Envoy for Strategic Communications Against Terrorism and Associate Assistant Advisor to the White House . In his role as envoy, Hussein worked with multilateral organizations such as the OIC and the United Nations, foreign governments and civil society organizations to strengthen partnerships in the fields of education, entrepreneurship , health, international security, science and technology and other fields.

Hussein received a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal, and earned a master’s degree in public administration (Kennedy School of Government) and in Arabic and Islamic studies from Harvard University. He has also taught as an assistant professor of law at the Georgetown Law Center and the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. He is well versed in Urdu, Arabic and Spanish languages.

Lipstadt a renowned scholar of Jewish affairs

In addition to Hussain, President Biden has appointed Pakistani-American Khizr Khan as commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. According to the White House, Deborah Lipstad has been appointed as Jewish affairs monitor and special envoy to combat anti-Semitism in a post similar to that of ambassador. Sharon Kleinbaum has also been appointed commissioner of USCIRF. The White House reported that Lipstadt is a well-known expert on Jewish affairs.