Rashmi Samant bullying: Indian student Rashmi Samant accused of cyberbullying, University of Oxford investigation – University of Oxford investigates alleged cyberbullying case of Indian student

After investigations into cyberbullying involving Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman chairperson of the institute’s student union at the University of Oxford, said on Tuesday the investigation was ongoing and that she had fully investigated each complaint related to harassment or inequality. Rashmi had to resign as president of the Oxford Student Union amid controversy over her old social media post.

Some groups in the British Hindu community have also expressed concern over the comments of an employee of the university’s history department. Police confirmed that they had received a complaint for a crime allegedly committed in a spirit of hate. A photo of Rashmi’s family was posted on Instagram by Dr Abhijeet Sarkar. Comments in the message are under investigation. The comment referred to Rashmi’s family being a stronghold of forces with prejudices against Hinduism and Islam in his home state, Karnataka.

Abhijeet is a postdoctoral researcher in history at New College. An Oxford spokesperson said: “These online comments are currently under investigation.” Rashmi is working to complete her course from her hometown of Udupi. She returned to India following her resignation. He said the cyberbullying made it difficult to think about returning to college right now. This issue was also raised in the Indian Parliament last week.