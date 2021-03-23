Rashmi Samant: Oxford University and UK Police Investigate Rashmi Samant Bullying: Oxford University and UK Police Begin Investigation into Rashmi Samant Resignation Case

Strong points:

The Oxford University inquiry into the case of Rashmi Samanta’s resignation was also raised in the Indian Parliament, the question of Samanta’s resignation was given by the Foreign Minister, after being elected president of Oxford University, the social media post went viral.

The resignation of Rashmi Samant, who made history by being elected the first Indian woman president of the University of Oxford’s Students Union, is once again on the agenda. After the controversy over Rashmi’s resignation from the Indian Parliament, British police and the University of Oxford have now started to investigate the whole affair. In fact, some of Samanta’s old social media posts were deliberately viral after he was elected president of the University of Oxford. In which it was alleged that his messages were racist.

Rashmi Samant’s resignation issue raised in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Rajya Sabha Ashwini Vaishnav raised the issue in the Upper House last week, saying the first Indian woman president of the Oxford University Students Union (OUSU) was forced to resign even after winning the election. It reflects the perspective of the colonial era. He also said his parents’ Hindu religion was also targeted.

Jaishankar made a statement to Parliament

In response to this question, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, said that he will not remain silent and that when the need arises, the matter will be raised with the relevant party. Jaishankar said that being from the country of Mahatma Gandhi, we cannot remain silent on the issue of racism. We have a strong relationship with Great Britain, we are following this issue closely.

Rashmi was admitted to hospital for three days

Rashmi Samanta is taking a Masters course in Energy Systems at the University of Oxford. A few days after he became president of the student union, a campaign was launched against him on social media. In which, while sharing her old Instagram post, she was even told to be racist. This whole affair made Rashmi so sad that she quit and returned to India. Due to the stress, he was admitted to a Udupi hospital for three days.

Rashmi got 1,966 votes

Rashmi received 1,966 votes out of 3,708 votes cast for the post of president, the highest number of candidates among the rest. In this year’s Oxford election, 4,881 students voted and a total of 36,405 votes were cast in all categories.

Father businessman, mother housewife

Vatsala and Dinesh Samant’s daughter, Rashmi, was educated in Manipal and Udupi. Her father Dinesh Parkala is a businessman while her mother Vatsala is a housewife. He graduated from the Manipal Institute of Technology (lot 2016-2020), Manipal. Rashmi was the technical secretary of the MIT Student Council, Manipal.