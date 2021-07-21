Technology
Rat sneaks into Andalusian Parliament Plenary amid vote for Susana Díaz to be senator
Posted: Wednesday July 21 2021 2:46 PM
A rat, quite large according to those present, was the star of the day in the plenary session of the Andalusian Parliament, when everything suggested that the main role would return elsewhere. More precisely, in Susana Díaz, since the vote that was in progress when the animal entered was precisely the one that allowed the Socialist as a senator by autonomous quota.