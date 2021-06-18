Rats giving birth: male rats force giving birth by mating them with females in China

Strong points:

Male rats are forced to have children in China Chinese scientists claim it will have a beneficial effect on reproductive biology Peta has called the research a despicable act, Chinese scientists have been accused in the past

Chinese scientists accused of spreading the corona virus are now torturing male rats. Scientists are forcing male rats into cesarean births as part of the Wiley Francoscience study. In this one, a male rat is paired with a female rat. So that both have the same blood flow. Later, the embryo develops in the male rat by adding the uterus of another female. Let us tell you, Chinese scientists have previously been accused of negligent research into the corona virus found in bats.

claim to remove barriers to reproduction

Scientists at Shanghai Naval Medicine University say the experiment could have a profound impact on reproductive biology. However, he did not say how this would benefit humans. This experiment is carried out after research to discover the possibility of uterine implantation in transgender women underway around the world.

An organism made by combining male and female mice

This team of scientists united blood flow by connecting male and female mice to their skin. After that, the uterus of another female was implanted into the male. The embryos were then implanted simultaneously into male and female mice. By cesarean section, 27 normal embryos were able to develop in the male for 21.5 days. Thanks to these 10 children were born to male rats.

PETA says research is “low”

Chinese scientists have claimed that there were no widespread side effects on the heart, lungs or liver of male and female rats during this period. Scientists said that with this, mammalian animal models of male pregnancy are being tested. At the same time, Emily McIver, PETA’s senior science policy adviser, who works for animals, called the research frankenscience and a despicable act.

Rare incident of childbirth of a man

Male pregnancy is an incredibly rare event in nature. It is so rare that no male animal other than the Syngnathidae family produces offspring. The Syngnathidae family includes seahorses, pipefish and sea dragons. These are the only known species whose males produce offspring during gestation.