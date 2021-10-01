rauw-alejandro-gets-9,000-people-to-dance-reggaeton-seated-at-the-start-of-his-spanish-tour

Rauw Alejandro at one point during his concert at the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid. Aitor Sol

You had to see the face of Maria and her three friends. Because their masks rested on their necks in an instinctive movement that no one around them reproached them for. Enough distress was going on to keep up with the rigors of the pandemic. A person from the organization was informed that they were victims of a scam. The tickets they bought for 50 euros on an unofficial website were fake. Some tickets that bypassed the QR control of the entrance. Serious thing. But now it had all been discovered because other girls were claiming those seats. And these did acquire the tickets in an official place. Maria and company got lost in the corridors of the enclosure accompanied by the usher. They were trying to convince him of something certainly sensible: since they were inside and they had paid, they could still stay in a corner watching the show.

They were there discussing the matter when the lights went out and the concert began. The Latin idol Rauw Alejandro filled the Palacio de Vistalegre from Madrid with 9. 000 people, most of them in their twenties, who miraculously endured sitting down (demands of the pandemic) a discharge of reggaeton as has rarely been seen in the capital. Rauw Alejandro, 28 years, belongs to the generation of Puerto Rican artists who lead the listening platforms in an almost dictatorial way. Along with him are Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Anuel or Myke Towers. All from the same country, all singing in Spanish and all performing reggaeton with some foray into other genres.

The singer performed for an hour and a half. Aitor Sol

But last night Alejandro had to show live all that power of the recorded songs. Saying that many live music purists would have been scared off by some images seen at the recital: no instruments on stage, six dancers, prerecorded music galore (vocal parts included), not even a DJ in charge of launching the recordings. It is no longer necessary or conceal. Things have changed a lot and perhaps those who keep all their concert tickets since that Rock & Ríos of 1982 are choking a show like Rauw Alejandro’s. But it was a full-blown pop concert. We can get angry and in a few minutes relax and enjoy the proposal of this talented Puerto Rican. The 9 did it.

Alejandro inspires empathy with his self-confidence in a live show that is more like a television show (some MTV awards, for example) than a classic pop recital. The stage is like a set, with a screen in the background that almost always projects blinding colors in red, orange or blue. Tongues of fire continually emerge from the edge of the stage. Industrial amounts of smoke billow out and people dance until they faint. On stage, of course. Downstairs, the attendants faced a challenge: to stay in a chair when the nature of everything that happens in the room is to flail and dance as if the world were ending tomorrow.

“I know it is difficult to stay seated because there is a lot of reggaeton, but please do not get up,” said the artist gently. Just before the concert began, an unidentified voice warned, this time authoritatively, that if people left their seats “the concert would stop immediately.” He was greeted with a gale of boos.

Alejandro performed most of the songs on his two albums, the last of which was the interesting Vice versa, where he dabbles in funk, pop and dance music. Precisely the less reggaeton songs, like Something magical, Blur or Chemistry, they were the least appreciated by the public. It was clear what had gone to the capital city. Alejandro has a limited voice, but he makes up for it with splendid choreography and a vulnerable attitude away from the bullshit of some of his fellow genres. Feminine undergarments were thrown at him during various phases, but he did not particularly gloat. A credit to someone who sings: “Baby, I would like to eat you all day. / Everything I would do to you if the clock gave us more time.” Some lyrics, by the way, sung loudly by the women, most of them in the recital.

Another of the moments of the show. Aitor Sol

The most vocal decibels were heard was when the musician took off his shirt and left his tattooed face naked. This was a madhouse. At that moment a group of girls waved a banner that read: “My satisfyer is known all your songs ”. Another highlight was when he dedicated That Nap ZzZz to “a very special person.” And he added: “Surely many of you have that special person next to you.” Everyone took it for granted that he was referring to the Catalan singer Rosalía, his partner according to image analysts on Instagram.

After an hour and a half of concert, in the last two minutes the people on the floor couldn’t take it anymore and got up from their chairs to dance All of you , that song that has reigned this summer on TikTok and Instagram. The security people prayed that the concert would be over before it turned into a riot. Perhaps to avoid it, Alejandro left (without encores) in a hurry from the stage with a bra on his shoulder thrown by a follower. A final image that will not be seen much in a classic pop music concert. So are the new times …

The tour by Rauw Alejandro will pass through a dozen Spanish cities: on October 1 he parks in Seville, on October 2 in Malaga, on 3 in Granada, on 8 in Murcia, on 9 in Barcelona …