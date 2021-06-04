Razer Iskur X, a chair you won’t want to get up from

Talking about Razer is talking about gaming peripherals and of course its famous Chroma lighting. But today we are talking about an atypical device, we are talking about the Iskur X chair which will invite us never to get up. Let’s see what this Razer Iskur X offers us compared to other chairs.

Razer Iskur X, your new gaming chair

The Asian giant has announced the latest addition to the brand’s family of gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur X. Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and durability over time. With a reinforced steel structure, covered with high density foam and finished in resistant multilayer synthetic leather. This Razer Iskur X is designed to give us maximum comfort and long-term support, even during the longest gaming sessions, but not recommended.

We start by saying that this Razer Iskur X chair supports up to 136kg by incorporating a sculpted back that provides more support along the natural curve of the spine. 2D armrests reduce strain on wrists and shoulders, while the angled seat edge maximizes upper leg and thigh support. With a multifunctional tilt, the Razer Iskur X can be repositioned to achieve the most comfortable posture for long sedentary sessions.

And for even more comfort, a head cushion and a lumbar cushion have been introduced. The Razer Lumbar Cushion places the spine in a neutral position, with ergonomic support that hugs the user’s back thanks to memory foam. The Razer Head Cushion completes the comfort experience with a dense memory foam core that conforms to the shape of the wearer’s head for the perfect balance of comfort and support. The price of the chair is 399 euros while the head cushion will cost 39.99 € and the lumbar cushion 49.99 € and can be purchased in some stores.