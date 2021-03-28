Razer Kraken V3 X, the best-selling headphones are reinvented

This week, Razer announced the release of the third version of its best-selling headphones. The Razer Kraken V3 X arrives maintaining the basics of its predecessors, comfort for long, immersive gaming sessions and Chroma RGB lighting, Razer’s hallmark. But don’t think that there is no news, these headphones also have news that we tell you below.

Razer Kraken V3 X, improving the formula for success

These Razer Kraken V3 X are equipped with Razer TriForce 40mm drivers. They have a design that has been patented by the firm. The first time we saw them was with the Razer BlackShark V2 line, they have 7.1 surround sound. All-new headphones deliver quality, lifelike sound.

Add to that the Razer HyperClear microphone and these headphones provide crystal-clear communication during gaming, without interference. And the first thing we indicated, they are very light and that is why it is very comfortable for us to use them in long games. The Razer Kraken V3 X weighs just 285 grams and is built with hybrid fabric pads. This, along with its memory foam, means we don’t notice we’re wearing them and it’s easier for us to put up with them for long periods of time.

Let us remember another detail, the key to the success of these headphones is their price, very affordable for everything they include, including Razer Chroma RGB technology, RGB lighting technology system, patented by Razer, with over 16.8 million color options, this allows gamers to customize the lighting of their headphones for enhanced immersion.

The new Razer Kraken V3 X is already on sale in Spain starting at € 79.99. Remember that this is its launch price but we will surely have offers in the coming months to take advantage of Razer’s audio quality.