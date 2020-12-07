Razer Tomahawk, the compact and modular gaming box

Announced at CES 2020 and awarded 5 “Best of CES” awards. The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Case is an ultra-compact, ultra-modular case designed for gamers, professionals and creators.

Razer Tomahawk, your modular and designer office

The Tomahawk gaming desk is incredibly small and compact. With a size of 210mm x 150mm x 365mm, internal capacity of 11.5 liters. Equipped with Intel® Core ™ i9-9980HK processor, 16GB DDR4 memory, 512GB SSD + 2TB hard drive, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 3080 graphics on select models. The Razer Tomahawk case works with the Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element board. It contains the processor, memory and SSD storage in a single module. This module is coupled with the exclusive design based on the Tomahawk housing.

Its internal case has a PCIe slot to accommodate the Compute Element card. In addition to a 750 W power supply, a 2 TB hard drive and an additional PCIe slot for a graphics card. For users who choose something other than the model equipped with an RTX 3080. This housing closes and fits securely to the chassis via a tool-less locking handle. It slides out easily to give users quick access to internal components for future upgrades.

The housing is constructed from CNC milled aluminum, anodized with a matte black finish, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the underside. The rear houses a series of ports along the rear. These include four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ™ USB-C ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm / TOSL INK combo rear speaker port.