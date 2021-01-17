Razer Upgrades Gaming Laptops With New RTX 30 Series

We continue to broadcast CES news in Las Vegas. This time, we’re talking about Razer and the renewal of its Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 30 graphics technology and the latest from Intel. If a new graph is included, it’s up to the team to take advantage of it, which is why it incorporates higher frequency and resolutions. Additionally, the new Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops form Razer’s most powerful and diverse line of gaming laptops at a more affordable price.

Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17, maximum gaming performance

“The new Razer Blade line is the best place for gamers to enjoy the next generation of video games.” That’s what Brad Wildes, senior vice president and general manager of the Razer Systems business unit says.

“Our new line incorporates the latest graphics technology, providing gamers with the most immersive experience possible. With the fastest screens on the market and one of our smallest chassis ever, gamers can enjoy smooth gameplay anywhere and everywhere. Bottom line: Razer buckets are the best way to play.

Razer

The new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 laptops offer gamers the most powerful graphics technology available today, armed with new graphics for NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 30 or up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 3080 laptops.

The graphics card in NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 30 Series laptops doubles energy efficiency and dramatically accelerates performance. They include the third generation of Max-Q technology, with “Advanced Optimus” to improve battery life when playing games on the go, “Dynamic Boost 2.0” to optimize graphics performance when gaming or rendering multimedia. It also highlights the “Whisper Mode 2.0” for better acoustic control when working in quiet environments.

GeForce RTX Series 30 laptop graphics deliver awesome gaming experiences with Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 and other major games.

Speed ​​per flag

The Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 always have the honor of being the fastest. These machines use new screen types with higher refresh rates and more resolution options to take full advantage of the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

For the first time ever, the Blade 15 Advanced will be available with three unique 15.6-inch display options: Full HD 360Hz, Quad HD 240Hz with NVIDIA® G-SYNC, and a stunning Ultra HD OLED with wide spectrum colors at 60Hz. The Blade Pro 17 will also be available with three different 17.3-inch display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, and Ultra HD at 120Hz.

The high refresh rate of the Full HD screen is perfect for competitive gamers. Ultra HD displays are the best way to work for content creators who need the power of a gaming laptop with the visual fidelity of a studio workstation. Quad HD displays offer the best of both worlds, with a high refresh rate for fast-paced gaming and high resolution for content creation. Whether gaming, crafting, or gaming and crafting, now there is the perfect Razer Blade for everyone.