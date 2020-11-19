Razer Wolverine V2, maximum precision for the new Xbox

Razer today announced Wolverine V2 controller for Xbox Series X consoles | S. With immediate-action mecha-touch buttons and a multi-directional D-pad, the Wolverine V2 offers superior ergonomics and advanced customization, for greater precision and better game control.

Razer Wolverine V2, play like the pros

With an improved ergonomic and streamlined design, it is ideal for playing in maximum comfort all day long, as well as providing a natural grip that ensures agile and precise button interaction, while the non-slip rubber grips allow maximum performance. .

Mecha-touch buttons with patented Razer technology have a 3 million keystroke life cycle for durability. No more problems for most players. They also have a reduced activation distance of 0.65mm for 35% faster activation compared to standard membrane buttons. Each button is prepared for greater precision, bringing out the full potential of the player in us.

In addition to these quick buttons, the Wolverine V2 has two programmable multi-function buttons, configurable through the Razer controller for Xbox settings. This will allow us to reassign the front buttons. And when quick actions and the use of reflexes are crucial, the Wolverine V2’s fire buttons feature a trigger mode. Limit the distance to provide super fast shooting speed.