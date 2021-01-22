Reach your professional goals with Fundesem courses

Fundesem Business School will start the new 2021 training offer this same month of January. The business school will continue to have the strictest and most effective COVID-19 security, cleaning and protection protocols so that students, teachers and employees can grow your business with maximum confidence and of tranquility. In a year with great challenges, changes and uncertainties, Fundesem has adapted its training to the current market. According to Cayetano Snchez Butrn, President of Fundesem, “the content and training methodologies, marked by the context in which we find ourselves, are designed to make students grow both professionally and personally”.

The new training offer, which will begin to be taught at the end of this month of January, is composed of higher education and specialization programs in different areas such as marketing, taxation, management, accounting, negotiation and finance, among others. These programs will have a duration between 8 hours, the shortest, and 220 hours, the longest, and will be given in executive format. The Executive MBA, the Master in Business Law (MDE) and the Master in Digital Marketing (MMDI) will also be offered from April. The general objective of this new course is to strengthen students’ global vision of the world of work in which we find ourselves, using a learning methodology based on projects and success stories that combines theory and practice.

The training of the new course will remain flexible. In this way, the school adapts to the needs of the student so that he can combine his training with his work or personal schedule and offers the possibility of online training, in part or in full. Likewise, the presence is maintained to continue to offer students the best of Fundesem; networking, that is, establishing contacts.

Regarding programming, the school insists on a training offer focused on innovation, new emerging technologies, adaptation to change and business transformation. The programs offered by the Fundesem Business School for the first semester of the 2021 academic year are: Data Science – Data Visualization, Negotiation, How to Present the Digital Evidence in all Jurisdictions, Footwear Design and Creation, Fashion Management, Financial Management, TEFIS , TECONFIS, Compliance Officer, Digital Talent Transformation, CEO Update, Commercial & Marketing Management, Professionalization of Law Firms and Legal Marketing, Equality Agent, E-commerce Manager 360, Agile Methodologies and Social Selling. The main objective is to meet the current needs of the working world and productive sectors such as footwear or fashion. For yet another year, Fundesem increases the prestige and level of its trainers, counting on national leaders and the best of the province.

The school offers scholarships at 30% of the price for people who are unemployed or affected by an ERTE. “Fundesem Business School has been training leaders since 1965 and these leaders are needed more than ever. We don’t want anything to stop them, ”Snchez Butrn said. With this, the school wants to show its commitment and support for the professional development of talents who have been affected by the Covid19 crisis.

