reached 76%, 18 points more than in 2019

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:36 PM

Published on: 04.05.2021 13:19

Turnout in the regional elections in Madrid stood at 76% with nearly 100% scrutinized. It is a historical fact.

These figures represent an increase of 18 points from the electoral nomination two years ago. It should be noted that municipal and European elections were also held in the elections two years ago.

According to the results of the Data Center in Madrid, participation in the municipalities of the so-called “red belt” has increased by more than 14 points compared to two years ago.

In the graph below, you can check the evolution of the vote for the PP and the PSOE in the Assembly of Madrid:

Check the participation of municipalities

According to data released at 7:00 p.m., the percentage of the vote varies considerably by locality. Find your municipality and compare the participation at 7:00 p.m. in 2019 with the current one in the following table, in which you can also search by districts of the capital:

When the polling stations opened at 9 a.m., there were already dozens of people waiting to be able to exercise their right to vote. And that’s it, the fact that the elections coincided with a working day and the health protocols to be observed made the average wait to vote higher than in other electoral nominations.

In this sense, the Minister of Interior and Justice, Enrique López, said that “the average waiting time is less than 30 minutes”. Likewise, the “popular” leader said the forecast is that there will be no turnout peak like the 11:30 am, when there is more influx.

In the polling centers, the reception capacity has been reduced and each voter receives a hygienic mask, hydroalcoholic gel and gloves. A protocol supervised by the 3,000 COVID agents and the nearly 8,000 agents of the national police, the municipal police and the civil guard.