read-a-sneak-peek-of-'the-community',-the-new-hit-swedish-crime-novel

Helene Flood is a psychologist turned best-selling author. With The psychologist (Planet, 2020) took over from The girl on the train and other similar novels in which nothing is what it seems and it became one of the most widely read novels in the pandemic in his country. Now he returns with another psychological thriller , The community , of which we offer the first 30 pages.

This is the argument: In Kastanjesvingen, a silent neighborhood one step away from the tumult of the city inhabited by doctors, artists and people from the world of television, nothing ever happens, it is the type of place that everyone would want for their children. There Rikke lives, in one of the four spacious apartments of the complex, with her family: her husband Asmund and their children Emma and Lukas. Their lives are calm, harmonious, perfect.