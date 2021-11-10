rebeca-atencia:-“sometimes-a-lifelong-friendship-with-a-chimpanzee-arises”

The primatologist Rebeca Atencia, last Thursday in Madrid. INMA FLORES (EL PAIS)

The Ferrolan primatologist Rebeca Atencia, considered the Galician Jane Goodall, lives between Spain and the Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he runs a center that rescues baby chimpanzees whose mothers have killed poachers. At his 44 years, he has just won the national prize of the Geographical Society of Spain and is, according to Newsweek , one of the 20 women who will inspire new generations. He combines the jungle boots with the suit to meet with ministers and travels the world to share his strategy to protect primates: preserve their environment and sensitize the population and the authorities against the illegal trafficking of the animal that is most similar to ourselves.

Question. What is the shortest way between Ferrol and Congo? When did you receive the call of the wild?

Answer. I grew up in the mountains and was very inspired by Jaime, a forest ranger who saved animals from fires. Since I was little I wanted to be a veterinarian and dedicate myself to endangered species. When I was offered to work reintroducing chimpanzees to Africa, I did not imagine that I was going to be there for that long, but it got me. In the jungle you become a prey, life and death are very present. My job was to protect the chimpanzees, but I saw that they also protected me, they warned me of a poisonous snake …

Q. Are they still surprising her? What have you learned from them?

R. They surprise you every day, like humans, because they have different personalities. For many I am their mother, for others, their doctor. Some come to show me their wounds, others know that I give injections and they escape.

P. They suffer loss and grief, like humans.

R. Yes. I remember a chimpanzee who lost her daughter. He took a kind of depression and cried every night, as they cry, without tears, with groans. He began to gain a lot of weight because he was trying to fill his emptiness with food. I got to give him anxiolytics. On another occasion, when an older chimpanzee died, his partner had a terrible time. We no longer knew what to do to cheer her up and we took her with the babies. She started taking care of them like a grandmother and got better. The only difference between them and us is that we can write, communicate about the past and the present, and they speak another language.

P. Jane Goodall commissioned him to run the institute that bears her name in Congo. What impression did it make on you?

R. Jane impresses. It is a young soul in an older body. I met her in the middle of the jungle and she has supported me a lot because she has a lot of energy.

P. Goodall says he likes some chimpanzees more than humans and some humans more than chimpanzees. Does it also happen to you?

R. Completely. I have established very strong ties. It is the same as with humans, sometimes you click with someone and a friendship for life emerges. And as with humans, with some chimpanzees you don’t understand each other and then it’s dangerous.

I am alive thanks to Kutu because when another chimpanzee bit my head and directed the rest against me, he stood in front of his to protect me. My son is called Kutu after him

P. One of them saved her life.

R. If it wasn’t for Kutu, I wouldn’t be here. I’m alive because of him, because when another chimpanzee bit my head and directed the rest against me, Kutu stepped in front of his own to protect me. He got into a lot of trouble and always had injuries. I cured them and many years later, he recognized me and saved me. It was his way of thanking me. My son is called Kutu after him.

P.