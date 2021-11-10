Rebeca Atencia: “Sometimes a lifelong friendship with a chimpanzee arises”
The Ferrolan primatologist Rebeca Atencia, considered the Galician Jane Goodall, lives between Spain and the Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he runs a center that rescues baby chimpanzees whose mothers have killed poachers. At his 44 years, he has just won the national prize of the Geographical Society of Spain and is, according to Newsweek , one of the 20 women who will inspire new generations. He combines the jungle boots with the suit to meet with ministers and travels the world to share his strategy to protect primates: preserve their environment and sensitize the population and the authorities against the illegal trafficking of the animal that is most similar to ourselves.
Question. What is the shortest way between Ferrol and Congo? When did you receive the call of the wild?
Answer. I grew up in the mountains and was very inspired by Jaime, a forest ranger who saved animals from fires. Since I was little I wanted to be a veterinarian and dedicate myself to endangered species. When I was offered to work reintroducing chimpanzees to Africa, I did not imagine that I was going to be there for that long, but it got me. In the jungle you become a prey, life and death are very present. My job was to protect the chimpanzees, but I saw that they also protected me, they warned me of a poisonous snake …
Q. Are they still surprising her? What have you learned from them?
R. They surprise you every day, like humans, because they have different personalities. For many I am their mother, for others, their doctor. Some come to show me their wounds, others know that I give injections and they escape.
P. They suffer loss and grief, like humans.
R. Yes. I remember a chimpanzee who lost her daughter. He took a kind of depression and cried every night, as they cry, without tears, with groans. He began to gain a lot of weight because he was trying to fill his emptiness with food. I got to give him anxiolytics. On another occasion, when an older chimpanzee died, his partner had a terrible time. We no longer knew what to do to cheer her up and we took her with the babies. She started taking care of them like a grandmother and got better. The only difference between them and us is that we can write, communicate about the past and the present, and they speak another language.
P. Jane Goodall commissioned him to run the institute that bears her name in Congo. What impression did it make on you?
R. Jane impresses. It is a young soul in an older body. I met her in the middle of the jungle and she has supported me a lot because she has a lot of energy.
P. Goodall says he likes some chimpanzees more than humans and some humans more than chimpanzees. Does it also happen to you?
R. Completely. I have established very strong ties. It is the same as with humans, sometimes you click with someone and a friendship for life emerges. And as with humans, with some chimpanzees you don’t understand each other and then it’s dangerous.
I am alive thanks to Kutu because when another chimpanzee bit my head and directed the rest against me, he stood in front of his to protect me. My son is called Kutu after him
P. One of them saved her life.
R. If it wasn’t for Kutu, I wouldn’t be here. I’m alive because of him, because when another chimpanzee bit my head and directed the rest against me, Kutu stepped in front of his own to protect me. He got into a lot of trouble and always had injuries. I cured them and many years later, he recognized me and saved me. It was his way of thanking me. My son is called Kutu after him.
P.
How are they financed?
R. With donations from individuals around the world and grants for specific projects from the European Union, the US … Now we have funding, for example, from the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition to rescue chimpanzees in Portuguese Guinea. And there are people who, when they die, leave us their money as an inheritance. It’s very exciting.
P. Congo has alarming rates of acute malnutrition. They give chimpanzees 700 kilos of fruit per day Does the environment understand the money they invest in them? Have you raised any questions?
R. We buy the fruit from the townspeople and they are delighted because it is a means of subsistence that they did not have before. We also do workshops, such as one of honey panels so that they have more income and realize that it is thanks to the animals. When I arrived, you asked about the baboons and they said: “Yes, they are delicious!” We started to raise awareness and now the person who makes 10 years would have picked up a rifle to eat it for us. He calls and says ‘come get him’. The impact is incredible.
P. The beginnings were not easy. He suffered machismo …
R. When I arrived in Congo, there were many workers and no boss. I started reading a lot about business management and saw that for a team to be effective there had to be one boss for every ten people. I examined everyone and since many women had qualities, I promoted them. At first the men did not accept it. I had to support them a lot so that they were gaining authority. Another thing that happened is that the men used to destroy the cars and it was very expensive to repair them so we paid the driving licenses to three girls to see if we would do better with them. Turns out they drove great. One of them especially, so he sent her on missions in the jungle. One day I realized that he had shaved his hair and that he was dressed as a boy. It turned out that they stopped her at checkpoints and even bit her license because they thought it was fake. Now they are used to it.
P. And are chimpanzees macho?
R. Chimpanzees are very aggressive and sometimes hit the females, but I have also seen rebellions of them and how they manipulate the males. As they know that they have less force than they, for example, they direct them to defend them.
P. Should animals have rights?
R. Sure, just like us.
P. Are chimpanzees more than other species?
R. No, all species. I have gone to Congo to save chimpanzees, but the problem is everywhere and we can do much more than we think. The logging and the monoculture of palm oil is destroying the jungle, the animals are taking away their homes and we are taking oxygen because the jungle is the lungs of the world. We are responsible for our consumption. The problem is not far away and the solution begins here, individually.
Q. Do you agree to experiment with them to develop drugs or vaccines against diseases that affect adults and children?
R . I am against experimenting with chimpanzees, as with my children. The fact that they do not speak our language does not mean that they do not suffer, that they do not realize things. Many years ago an experiment was done to see if they could learn sign language. When the project ended some of them were locked in a laboratory. Roger Fauts, the scientist who trained them, repented and became a conservationist after visiting with Jane one of those laboratories because one of the chimpanzees recognized him and in sign language began to say to him: ‘It’s me, do you remember me? Open the door please’. Science has come a long way and there are alternatives for developing vaccines. Experimenting with animals is the easiest way, but not the best.
P. How has it been raising two children in the jungle?
R. I came to give light here because the children were poorly positioned and a caesarean section had to be done. Then I waited to vaccinate them with everything, because in Congo people die of diseases like measles, and I came with them. I had to install bars on the terrace because there, when I take work home, it’s not papers, it’s a wounded chimpanzee, for example. There the children learned to love animals. Now they are 10 years old and they are already adapted to Spain, but when they arrived, at the age of seven, they were fascinated with things that did not happen in the Congo. The first day they saw hail, for example, they kept the flakes in a freezer to show me that “incredible” thing. They also hallucinated with the autumn and the fall of the leaves, because in Congo there are no seasons.
P. And how’s it going?
R. I go every summer to Galicia with my children and although it sounds strange, the truth is that it reminds me a lot of Congo: the humidity, the rain, the smells … there they believe a lot in the meigas, and in the Congo in the witches.
P. Where do you imagine inside 10 years?
R. Rescuing chimpanzees. I will never be able to get away from Africa. The jungle is my passion.