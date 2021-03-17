Rebound in demand for marketing and communications professionals in February

In marketing and communication, he leads the position of market research interviewer, telemarketer, sales representative and highlights the demand of marketing directors

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 17 March 2021



InfoJobs, Spain’s leading employment platform, recorded 1,711 vacancies in the Marketing and Communication Professional category during the month of February, generating an increase of 44% over the previous month (1,191). However, like most categories, it decreased by 39% compared to the same period of the previous year (2,819).

Businesses around the world are accelerating the digitization of their processes to adapt to today’s needs. This trend requires professionals who manage projects, endowed with technological and communication skills and able to generate and apply marketing strategies that position the product and / or service, in addition to energizing the business.

In this sense, marketing and communication have become two important tools for companies to generate advertising campaigns, increase company sales and position the brand in the market. The technical skills that businesses demand from these professionals are primarily related to digital marketing, positioning, and web design. On the other hand, they must be empathetic, leaders and have emotional intelligence to build a collaborative culture at work, since they are the main support for sales teams and the key to customer loyalty.

The market research interviewer is the most requested profile in the Marketing and Communication category with nearly 300 positions. Next come a telemarketer, with nearly 200 positions, and a sales representative, with more than 140 positions. In addition, more than 70 marketing managers and more than 50 marketing assistants were prosecuted. To a lesser extent, web content managers, marketers, and product managers were also called upon.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital