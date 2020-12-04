Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Erdogan tells French President Macron a ‘problem’, says France will get rid of him soon – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says France will get rid of Emmanuel Macron as soon as possible

Ankara

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan is constantly spitting venom against France, trying to become the Khalifa of Muslim countries. On Friday, he said France would get rid of President Emanuel Macron as soon as possible. Erdogan didn’t stop there, he called French President Macron the problem. The Turkish president said France was going through a very dangerous phase under Macron’s leadership.

Erdogan said – France will get rid of macros soon

“I hope France gets rid of Macron’s problem as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said after Friday prayers in Istanbul. Erdogan has made several provocative statements against the French president in recent times. For this reason, the tension between the two countries is also at its peak. France even recalled its Turkish ambassador. There are already tensions in Turkey and France over the Greek question. In such a situation, this inflammatory statement by the President of Turkey should worsen relations between the two countries.

Erdogan advised Macros to have a brain exam

France launched a campaign against terrorism after a teacher was strangled by a radical terrorist in Paris. What the French president called Islamic terrorism and said we will continue to defeat it. Immediately after that, Turkish President Erdogan raged. In the central Turkish town of Kasseri, Erdogan said what is this man called Macron’s problem with Muslims and Islam? Macros must undergo mental processing.

Erdogan didn’t get mad at France for the first time

It’s not that Turkish President Erdogan is raging against France for the first time. He had previously shown fierce anger over support for Greece and the deployment of the French army in the Mediterranean Sea. Erdogan even accused France of waging war. Turkey had simply said that France would only increase tensions by deploying troops in the region.

Erdogan, dreaming of capturing the Mediterranean sea

Erdogan wants Turkey to occupy the Mediterranean Sea filled with gas and oil. This is why, in the days of Turkey, oil exploration vessels sometimes sailed in Greece or sometimes in the Strait of Cyprus. Tensions in Greece and Turkey had grown so much that the conditions for war between the armies of the two countries were created. At the same time, many countries of the European Union, including France, are also supporting Greece.

Erdogan wants to be the Messiah of Muslims

Turkish President Erdogan wants to become the new messiah of Muslims around the world. In such a situation, wherever they see something against Muslims, they immediately jump. France has launched a campaign against Muslim fundamentalists after the recent teacher strangling incident. This allowed Erdogan to spit venom against France.

Trying to distract people from the real issues

Erdogan also talks about religion and patriotism to distract people from real issues. Turkey’s economic situation has continued to deteriorate for several months. The value of its currency has reached an all-time high. Unemployment and inflation figures in the country are setting new records every day. There was an uprising in Turkey before, which Erdogan crushed with the force of the army. In such situation, he tries to focus people’s attention on other issues with the help of those issues.