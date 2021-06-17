Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Erdogan urges Joe Biden to buy S-400 missile system: Rajab Tayyip Erdogan allows Joe Biden to buy S-400 missile system from Russia

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met US President Joe Biden at the recent NATO summit in Brussels. During that meeting, he placed Turkey’s constraints on Biden regarding the S-400 missile system purchased from Russia. He also urged Biden to end sanctions against Turkey. Not only that, Erdogan also appealed to Biden in moves to include Turkey in the F-35 program again.

Biden cleared to buy S-400

Erdogan, who arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, said he made it clear to Biden that Ankara’s position on the S-400 was irreversible. He also said I told Biden not to expect Turkey to take any further action on the F-35 or S-400. Because we’ve already done our part on the F-35.

You didn’t give us Patriot, so you made your own arrangements

The Turkish president shouted that we ask you for the Patriot air defense system, but you didn’t give it to us. On the contrary, you also removed the Patriot systems that were already deployed at our military bases. What can we do? We have solved this problem ourselves. At the end of 2017, Turkey and Russia signed a $ 2.5 billion agreement for the delivery of four S-400 mobile air defense and missile battery units.

Erdogan claims Biden wants to visit Turkey

Erdogan did not stop there. He claimed that Joe Biden wanted to go to Turkey. He also said Turkey is ready to take more responsibility there since the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. He said Turkey plans to discuss the topic of defense industry cooperation with the United States in more detail. He said talks with the United States would include heads of the State Department, the Department of Defense and the defense industry.

How dangerous is the American Patriot missile

The American Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile is one of the best defense systems in the world. This missile defense system is capable of hitting enemy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat ships with the blink of an eye. This all weather missile is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

This missile is currently deployed in these countries.

Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 missiles are currently included in the Army across the United States, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Arabia Arabia, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Romania, Spain and Taiwan. The US military deployed the Patriot missile system during the 2003 Iraq war. This missile defense system deployed in Kuwait destroyed many enemy missiles in the air itself.

Russia makes S-400 defense system deadlier

Russia has started working to make its S-400 and S-300 missile systems deadlier. In this system, Russia will include many new types of missiles that can shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon from Russia is considered the best in its class in the world. The Russian Defense Ministry plans to equip the S-300 and S-400 stocks with a variety of missiles to improve long-range strike capability and provide highly accurate short-range defense, the agency reported. Russian press release Sputnik.