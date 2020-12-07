Recep Tayyip Erdogan: European Union prepares for action against Turkey, said President Erdogan – We will not bow – European Union sanctions against Turkey following Mediterranean gas dispute, knows Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaction

Brussels

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to become the new caliph of Muslim countries, will receive a heavy blow. European Union countries are preparing to impose sanctions on Turkey over the gas dispute in the Mediterranean Sea region. Foreign ministers of European countries also held a meeting on Monday on the effects of sanctions. It is believed that on December 10 and 11 new sanctions against Turkey may be announced.

Erdogan said – will not bow down

At the same time, Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan said his country would not bow to threats and blackmail. However, he offered talks to resolve the ongoing dispute over gas fields in the Mediterranean. Let us know that Turkey’s tension between Greece in the region is at its peak. The armies of the two countries are also face to face in these areas.

Greece came out openly against Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dandias said all countries in the European Union agreed on Monday that Turkey had made no positive changes to its gas exploration policy in the Eastern Mediterranean. So it was made clear that there should be a punitive response against Turkey. This issue will now also be discussed at the European Council meeting.

Turkey warned the European Union and France

Turkish President Erdogan had openly issued a military warning to the European Union days earlier. He said that from the end of this week we are ready for all possibilities and all results. Speaking at a hospital opening ceremony, Erdogan said Turkey has the political, economic and military power to demolish unethical maps and documents. On August 14, Erdogan threatened Greece, saying that if our ship was attacked he would have to pay a heavy price.

What is the dispute

In fact, for the past few months, the Turkish marine oil exploration vessel Oruk Reis has been conducting research near the island of Kastelorizo, Greece. Greece claims the Turkish vessel is operating in its waters. Whereas Turkey has rejected Greece’s request as its own.

France also deployed the Navy

France has also deployed its navy near the disputed territory to aid Greece against Turkey. Turkey is adamant about continuing off-shore drilling in the region, while France has made it clear that if Turkey begins such activity in the disputed area, it will not remain a silent bystander. The root of the dispute is three and a half trillion cubic meters (MTC) of gas in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with 2.3 MTC clearly in the economic interest area of ​​Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.