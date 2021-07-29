Recep Tayyip Erdogan: explained the effect of military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan on Europe

Ankara

Turkey and Azerbaijan plan to create a new military organization in Europe. To this end, the two countries are also working on a project to organize joint programs in the field of military cooperation. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said the two countries are also conducting military exercises together. He also said that no official discussions have yet taken place to create a joint army with Azerbaijan. It is believed that if Turkey and Azerbaijan form a joint army, it will be a wake-up call for many countries, including Greece, Armenia and Cyprus.

Azerbaijani news agency Oxu.Az asked Centop if a joint army would be formed, the speaker of parliament said bilateral exercises are underway at this stage. We are also planning joint programs in the field of military cooperation. We are working on the implementation of the agreements. One nation – two states is our motto. There have been many talks and agreements in this regard.

Reports have claimed that Turkey is preparing to build three new airports on the land of its friend Azerbaijan. It is claimed that Turkey intends to increase its military strength in Central Asia with the help of this airport. At the same time, amid growing protests in Azerbaijan, the government has denied this report. Azerbaijan said Turkey is not preparing to build any airports on its territory.

In September of last year, when there was a war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey openly supported its friend. It was even claimed that Turkish fighter jets were dropping bombs on Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey had caused great damage to the Armenian army by giving suicide drones to Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijan denies having received any military aid from Turkey.

These days, Turkey, Pakistan and members of the Azerbaijani parliament are also in talks to strengthen ties between the three countries. Pakistan and Turkey blindly support each other. Several joint exercises have also been carried out between the two countries in recent years. On the one hand, while Pakistan supports Turkey’s claim to the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey also favors Pakistan over Kashmir for revenge.