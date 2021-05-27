Recep Tayyip Erdogan: India-Turkey relations Why Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent medical aid to India: Turkey sent Kovid aid to India

Ankara

Turkey has sent aid to India, which is suffering from the fierce wave of the corona virus outbreak. Turkish military planes reached New Delhi with the aid on Wednesday. Turkey’s aid to India, which describes Kashmir as Pakistan, also raises doubts. In fact, the president of Turkish dictator Rechap Tayyip Erdogan has raised the issue of Kashmir on several occasions, even at the United Nations. This is the reason why relations between India and Turkey have remained strained over the past decade. It is said that even this is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Turkey until this day.

Turkey donated this medical equipment to India

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Turkish military planes sent several medical equipment to India to fight Corona. It consists of 630 oxygen tubes, five oxygen generators, 50 ventilators and medication tablets. These devices were sent in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent Society and the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Support sent to Erdogan’s command

The boxes with Turkish aid material were inscribed with the words of the thirteenth century poet Mevlana Rumi: “Hope after despair and many suns after night”. Turkish Red Crescent chief Ibrahim Altan said he, along with the Ministry of Health and Defense, on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sent aid to India with the help of the Turkish ministry Foreign Affairs.

India’s masterstroke against Pakistan-Turkey alliance will strengthen defense relations with Greece

India thanks Turkey

India also thanked Turkey. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs tweeted and wrote a thank you to the Turkish Red Crescent for sending medical supplies to come today. In the second tweet, wrote that on behalf of the Turkish government appreciates this feeling of solidarity.

Turkey and Pakistan support each other with their eyes closed

Turkey and Pakistan blindly support each other not only in defense relations, but also at the diplomatic level. Recently, during a border dispute with Greece in the Mediterranean Sea, Pakistan openly declared its support for Turkey without knowing the truth. Not only that, the navies of Pakistan and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea have also declared their solidarity by leading maneuvers. In return, Turkey openly supports Pakistan in the case of Kashmir. Turkish President Erdogan even raised this issue on the United Nations stage. Erdogan said in February 2020 that the issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan.

How Pakistan and Turkey united against India, know the story of Imran-Erdogan friendship

How the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan began

In fact, both Turkey and Pakistan were American allies during the Cold War era. The United States has used these two countries the most against Russia. That is why Russia not only had to give up and defeat Afghanistan, but also to stop expanding its army in Europe and the Mediterranean. Turkey and Pakistan are also almost equal in strength. The greatest similarity between these two countries is that their religion is Islam. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to become the new caliph of Islamic countries.

Turkey, Greek media say ready to send mercenaries to Kashmir

Pakistan buys large quantities of arms from Turkey

Turkey currently occupies the fourth place among countries supplying arms to Pakistan. But, with the rapid growth of defense relations between the two countries, the day is not far off when Pakistan will buy more than half of its weapons from that country. Pakistan currently buys the most weapons from its evergreen friend China. In 2018, Turkish military subcontracting company ASFAT Inc. signed an agreement with the Pakistan Army of Technology (TOT) for four Ada-class warships as part of Project Magnum. Apart from this, Pakistan also signed an agreement with Turkey for the purchase of 30 T-129 ATAK helicopters.