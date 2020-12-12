Recep Tayyip Erdogan: now a sword drawn between Iran and Turkey, because of the “ babbling ” of President Erdogan

Tehran

Iran strongly opposed a recent statement by Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan. Tehran also summoned the Turkish ambassador in this matter and submitted his letter of protest. President Erdogan arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to commemorate the alleged victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war that ended last month. During this time, he had read a poem about separatism among the Azri minorities in Iran.

Erdogan provoked Iran by reading poetry

Erdogan read an Azri-Iranian poem on the partition of Azerbaijani territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century during a military parade in Baku. Expressing its anger at this point, Iran called it meddling in its internal affairs.

Iran said – no deal on territorial integrity

Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday released a statement on its website calling on the Turkish ambassador. He added that the Turkish ambassador had been informed that the era of land claims and expansionist empires had come to an end. Iran does not allow anyone to interfere with its territorial integrity.

Azeris speak a language like Turkish

People of Azeri descent living in Iran speak a language like Turkish. In this, most of the Shiites are believers in Islam. Iran is also a country dominated by Shiites, while Turkey is a Sunni Islamic country. Turkey openly supported Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh war. For this reason, the Armenian army also suffered heavy losses during the war.

Turkey openly supports Azerbaijan

The parade was held in Baku to celebrate the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ergodan’s presence caught the attention of the whole world. Erdogan has always supported Azerbaijan. It is believed that with its help, Turkey wants to maintain its strength in the region. Even the Turkish Commando Brigade participated in the parade, and Turkish drones were also on display. Azerbaijani President Iliham Aliyev also thanked Turkey.