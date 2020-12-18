Recep Tayyip Erdogan on S 400 missile system deal: Turkey angry with us – Turkey, fueled by US restrictions on S-400 purchase, Erdogan Hukum said – will take revenge

Turkey and the United States continue to fight over Russia’s purchase of the S-400 missile system. The Trump administration imposed heavy economic sanctions on Turkey at the end of its term. At the same time, Turkey announced that it would impose a similar ban on America. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that we will avenge these sanctions from the United States.

Why America Banned Turkey

Turkey acquired the first batch of S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2019 last year. Since then, tensions between the United States and Turkey have peaked. The United States is concerned that Turkey will recognize Russia’s F-16 fighter jets through this state-of-the-art system. It could threaten America’s strategic interests and the U.S. or U.S. military weapons deployed in the region. This agreement will provide money for the Russian defense industry, so that it can quickly develop new types of weapons.

What does Turkey say about US sanctions

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusalgu said US sanctions would have no effect on his country. He also said that Turkey is also considering a similar ban on the United States. He stressed that Turkey would not give up this agreement with Russia at any cost. He claimed that Turkey had made a deal with Russia even before the establishment of the United States of America Katsa or Combating American Acts Through Acts (CAATSA). In such a situation, no restriction can be imposed on Turkey by this law.

Turkey said – US sanctions will not affect

Turkey has asserted that the sanctions imposed by the United States are legally and politically incorrect. This will weaken the sovereign rights of the country. On the other hand, the president of the Turkish defense industry, which is under the sway of these sanctions, Ismail Demir also said that these sanctions do not affect anything other than the people and agencies they target. . They do not affect previously signed agreements. We do not believe that the sanctions will hurt us or weaken our armed forces like the current situation.

Turkey is outside the F-35 program

The United States has pulled out of its F-35 fighter jets program, opposing NATO member Turkey buying Russia’s anti-aircraft system. The United States had said the S-400 system was a threat to stealth fighters and could not be used with the NATO system. The United States has also warned to ban Turkey for this. Turkey said it bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia after the United States refused to sell the American Patriot system.

Reconnaissance in Turkey of F-16 aircraft with S-400 radar

A few days ago, there were reports that the Turkish army activated the Russian S-400 defense system. The Turkish force uses the radar of this Russian defense system to detect F-16 fighter jets. Using this radar, it attempts to track F-16 ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus involved in NATO’s Unumia military exercise.

Why is America afraid

The arms market in the United States is worth trillions of dollars. It is also said that the American arms lobby is so active that it can change the president even if he wants to. In such a situation, if it is proven that the Russian weapons are more advanced than the United States, then this lobby will suffer heavy losses. Most countries in the world have an F-16 fighter jet from the United States. In such a situation America would not want to face defeat at the hands of Russia.