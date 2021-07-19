Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Taliban: Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Taliban

Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored the Taliban threat, saying she should “end the occupation of her brothers’ lands”. Erdogan called on the Taliban to show the world the peace in Afghanistan. Erdogan did not react specifically to the Taliban threat to the Turkish military. The Taliban have warned Turkey that deploying troops to Kabul airport could have dire consequences.

“Muslims shouldn’t treat themselves like this”

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said: “The Taliban should stop occupying their brothers’ land and show the world that there is peace in Afghanistan,” Erdogan told reporters from Geo TV in Pakistan. He said the Taliban’s way is not such that Muslims should treat each other. Turkey had offered the United States surveillance of Kabul airport after NATO left Kabul.

The Taliban had threatened

Earlier, Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday that he strongly supported a political solution to the ceasefire in Afghanistan. On the other hand, after the withdrawal of US forces, Taliban fighters captured most of the country. Taliban fighters have also captured border posts in some border areas of Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

At the same time, the United States and the five Central Asian countries, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, have declared that any new Afghan government coming to power will not receive any support from the United States. region.