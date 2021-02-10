Recep Tayyip Erdogan: President Erdogan, who seeks to deliver Turkey to the Moon by 2023, will seek Elon Musk’s help – Turkey aims to reach the Moon in 2023 with help from aerospace company Elon Musk Spacex, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Strong points:

Turkey announces space program and aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan said – will send Turkish civilian to space in 2023, take help from Elon Musk’s SpaceX company

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan, who dreams of becoming the new Khalifa of Islamic countries, is looking forward to taking his country to the moon by 2023. Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey intends to make first contact with the moon in 2023 thanks to its national space program. In fact, Erdogan is angered by the success of his enemy nation’s mission to Mars, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He does not want his rival country to advance in space at any price. Let us tell you that the United Arab Emirates’ Hope spacecraft made history by successfully entering orbit of Mars.

Turkish spacecraft will fly with native rocket

Erdogan said Turkey’s two-stage space program indicates that the first landing on the lunar surface will be via our national and genuine hybrid rocket. We will launch this mission at the end of 2023 thanks to international cooperation. However, Erdogan did not elaborate on international cooperation. Erdogan reportedly spoke to Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk last month about possible space technology cooperation with Turkish companies.

Is President Erdogan determined to end human rights in Turkey? New law made

Erdogan wants to send Turkish citizen to space

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, Erdogan announced a program with 10 strategic goals. This also includes sending a Turkish citizen on a science mission to space. Just last month, Turkey launched its Turkat 5A satellite from the United States in conjunction with SpaceX. In addition, the Turkat 5B satellite is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021.

Turkish President Erdogan boycott of WhatsApp, unhappy with new privacy policy

UAE set space record yesterday

Yesterday or Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates’ Hope spacecraft first entered Mars orbit, making history. It has become the most successful space mission of any Gulf country.