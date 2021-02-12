Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan targets Kashmir with help from Pakistan Imran Khan: Turkey prepares attack in Kashmir with help from Pakistan

Strong points:

Turkey is planning a big conspiracy on Kashmir, according to Greek media, in order to send mercenaries to Kashmir, Turkish President Erdogan Erdogan’s military adviser has recruited a Kashmiri-American terrorist for it.

Greek media have warned India about deepening friendship between Pakistan and Turkey over Kashmir. A Greek media report claimed that Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan could send his mercenaries to Kashmir to spread violence to support Pakistan. For this, a military adviser to Erdogan also took the support of the head of a terrorist organization operating in the United States concerning Kashmir.

Preparations to send mercenaries to Kashmir!

According to information posted on a website called Pentapostagma of Greece, the Turkish mercenary military organization Sadaat (SADAT) is now preparing to become active in Kashmir. In fact, Turkey wants to show itself as the first power in Central Asia, so it is plotting to spread violence in Kashmir along with Pakistan.

Kashmiri terrorists who have been convicted in America are helping

The report claimed that Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan had handed responsibility to Sadat. Sadat is led by Erdo ोग an’s military adviser, Adnan Tanarivardi. Who appointed Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai, a terrorist born in Kashmir, to build a base in Kashmir. Fai spent two years in US prison for recruiting mercenaries against India and for tax evasion of money from Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Who is Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai?

Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai was born in Badgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April 1949. He is also an active member of the fundamentalist organization Jamaat-e-Islami. Fai created the American Council of Kashmir (KAC) to plot a plot against Kashmir in America. The organization is funded by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. This has been confirmed by the US FBI itself. The organization is now plotting in Kashmir with Sadat from Turkey and an NGO called Islamic World.

A great conspiracy is brewing against Kashmir!

It is written in this report that Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai is still very active in Kashmir. He frequently participates in Sadat’s programs. He also met with President Erdogan’s military adviser and Chief Sadan Adnan Tanriwardi. Together they are working on a plot to act in Kashmir.

Know SADAT

Sadat is a group of mercenaries, who train jihadists and supply weapons and logistics to many countries, including Turkey, Syria and Libya. It also includes a large number of retired members of the Turkish army. Sadat is trying to combine thousands of fighters from Muslim countries to form an Islamic army. Sadat also organizes several international conferences on this subject, including terrorists and fundamentalists from all over the world like Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai.