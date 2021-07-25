Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish President Erdogan falling asleep Viral video: Rajab Tayyip Erdogan’s sleeping video goes viral

Ankara

The effect of age on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now clearly visible. Erdogan, who is trying to become the leader of Islamic countries in the world, was caught sleeping in front of the camera for the second time. Erdogan suddenly took a nap while addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Now the video of this incident is going very viral on social media.

What happened in the viral video?

In the video that has gone viral, Erdogan is seen virtually addressing his party employees. Meanwhile, Erdogan interrupts his speech and closes his eyes for a few seconds. Seconds later, when he realizes his sleep, he immediately wakes up from his sleep and is seen congratulating the AKP members on the occasion of Eid.

Erdogan clarifies Biden on buying S-400 from Russia, says – you didn’t give us the Patriot system

Erdogan has already been caught sleeping

This is not the first time the Turkish president has been seen sleeping in public. Earlier in 2017, he took seven naps during a press conference in Kiev with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Video of this incident also went viral on social media. He woke up several times and looked at Petro Poroshenko, then fell asleep again.

Why is Turkey so worried about the capture of Kabul airport? Erdogan reaches out to America

Erdogan wants to be the messiah of Muslims

Turkish President Erdogan wants to be the new messiah for Muslims in the world. In such a situation, wherever he sees something against Muslims, he immediately jumps. Erdogan’s attitude towards France and India has always been harsh. He has raised this issue several times at the United Nations while supporting Pakistan in Kashmir. Erdoan last year transformed the Historical Museum of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, which had been a church until 1453. Erdoan made constant efforts to challenge Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty in the Muslim world.

How does Turkey put thorns in India’s path? The inner story of Erdogan’s Pakistani love

Erdogan described Kashmir as Palestine

In August last year, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Turkish President Erdogan, during a meeting with Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured his support for Kashmir . Erdogan has compared Kashmir to Palestine several times in the past. Not only that, he had also falsely accused India of atrocities in Kashmir even during the Corona period. While the truth is, Erdogan himself is known in Turkey as a staunch Islamic dictator trying to teach India a lesson in democracy about Kashmir.

When Turkish President Erdogan began to sleep while speaking,