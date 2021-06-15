Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is delighted to seize Kabul airport Aid asked for US help at NATO summit in Brussels

Brussels

The Afghan issue was discussed during the meeting of the military alliance led by the United States, NATO, in Brussels, the Belgian capital. Turkey has decided to go ahead and take responsibility for the operation and defense of Kabul airport. During this meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the United States to provide military and financial assistance in return for the responsibility of the airport. Let us tell you that as a NATO ally, the tension between Turkey and America is at its height due to the purchase of the S-400 defense system from Russia.

Erdogan asks America for help

After the meeting, President Erdogan said his country would need the diplomatic, logistical and economic support of the United States if it were to maintain its troops in Afghanistan to protect and operate the Kabul international airport after the troops withdrew from NATO. After meetings with leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Erdogan said Turkey is in talks with Pakistan and Hungary for a new mission in Afghanistan after the NATO force withdraws led by the United States.

NATO wants to protect major airways and airport security

Turkey is believed to have offered to provide security at the airport as questions arise as to how security will be provided on major transportation routes and at the airport once the US leaves. from here. Erdogan said that if they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want support from Turkey, then the diplomatic, logistical and economic support we get from America will mean a lot.

500 Turkish soldiers present in Afghanistan

Turkey, a predominantly Muslim country that has close historical ties to Afghanistan and currently has around 500 troops in the war-torn country, said its meeting with US President Joe Biden was “very good” and he invited Biden to visit Turkey. . At the same time, Biden said he was convinced relations with Turkey would speed up properly.

Biden said – will keep all promises to Afghanistan

On the question of Afghanistan, Biden said a great consensus has been reached among the leaders on Afghanistan. Our troops are returning from there, but we have agreed to fulfill our diplomatic, economic and humanitarian commitments to the Afghan people.

Why does Turkey want to operate this airport?

Turkey has a well-thought-out strategy behind operating the Kabul airport. Tensions between the United States and Turkey are at their height. The United States has also imposed several sanctions on Turkey’s defense industries. Turkey’s engagement in NATO has shrunk considerably due to its proximity to Russia. This is why President Erdogan is talking about taking over responsibility for this airport thousands of kilometers from his country. Apart from that, the airspace of Afghanistan is also an international air route. To capture him means to capture the skies of Asia and Europe.