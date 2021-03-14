Recommendations for caring for emotional well-being during the pandemic

The exceptional situation we have been going through since the onset of the coronavirus health crisis barely a year ago has radically changed our daily lives and has precipitated us into very rapid changes that affect virtually every facet of our life.

We are in a context characterized by a total alteration of the social, professional and family routine, in which, among other situations, teleworking, the absence of physical contact with friends and family, fear of contagion, worry of not being able to take care of the most vulnerable relatives, as well as economic anguish, poorly resolved bereavement or the uncertainty of not knowing when this situation will end.

“The challenges and challenges that destabilize us, force us to overwork ourselves and cause psychological reactions and emotional states of sadness, fatigue, irritability, insomnia, mood swings or overwhelming. What the WHO acted like pandemic fatigue, ”underlines the clinical psychologist of Unin de Mutuas, Carmen Navarro.

To overcome and cope with this psychological impact that COVID-19 leaves us, Unin de Mutuas, as an entity committed to workers’ health and psychosocial risk management, has edited a video that shows the guidelines to achieve to adaptive functioning, which offers people emotional stability, through a positive, responsible and supportive attitude, taking care of ourselves and those around us.

The Mutua clinical specialist stresses that coping strategies are essential for our well-being and our emotional health. “Anxiety, fear, are emotions to be expected in situations as extraordinary as the one we are experiencing, which although they generate discomfort, are emotions that help us to assess the situation and initiate actions that bring us back to normal functioning, helping us to react appropriately. “

In this sense, the video explains the recommendations and the keys to feel better and better cope with this situation of covid-19 crisis. These include accepting the paradox of life and one’s own responsibility to provide solutions, communication and expression of emotions, formulating daily goals, self-care with healthy eating, sleeping routines or exercise, and the time spent in life. family and the people around us.

For the clinical psychologist, Carmen Navarro, every day we have the possibility of choosing the attitude with which we want to face the current situation. “By acting responsibly, with a social conscience, taking care of ourselves and those around us, and joining the efforts of all, we can win the battle against the pandemic.”

