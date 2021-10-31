record-ash-emission-from-the-la-palma-volcano

The cars parked in Los Llanos de Aridane wake up every morning with a layer of ash. This Sunday, that gray cloak was about twice as thick as in previous days. The volcano emits much more volatile material in recent hours, as experts from the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) explained at a press conference. “The amount of ash that was emitted in the west of the island had never been produced since the eruption began,” said the spokeswoman for the Pevolca Scientific Committee, María José Blanco. This afternoon an earthquake of magnitude 5 was also registered, of equal strength to another that took place this Saturday, the maximum so far in the earthquakes linked to this volcanic crisis.

The data that best illustrates the large amount of ash on the island is that of particles smaller than 10 microns. The value beyond which it is excessive is 50 µg / m³ (micrograms per cubic meter); During midnight, the Los Llanos measuring station recorded 499. “This episode could be caused by intense degassing,” explains the Pevolca report, which also details an increase in the emission and fluidity of the lava.

This ash cloud mainly affects all the western and northwestern part of the island, but especially Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, the towns outside the exclusion zone from which the volcano is best seen. The technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, has recommended the use of FPP2 masks and protective glasses to the residents of these two municipalities and also to those of Tazacorte, Puntagorda and Tijarafe. In addition, sports practice is discouraged.

The increase in ash emission could affect air navigation, but Morcuende has warned that the chances of this happening are, for now, “small ”. On the other hand, the emission of sulfur dioxide fell this Saturday for the sixth consecutive day. Its concentration in the air did not exceed the daily limit at any time. The eruptive column and dispersion cloud emitted by the volcano reached a height of 4. 500 meters, above the record of the last days.

Leaves of a tree covered in ash on La Palma, this Sunday in Puntagorda. Miguel Calero (EFE)

And as the volcano emits more ash, it spits out more lava. “Increased lava emission has been observed on the west flank of the main cone,” explained Blanco. Lava is also more fluid. This circumstance has barely made the surface affected by the magma grow, according to Morcuende. What the lava is doing is increasing the height of the areas that it had already passed through. “There are areas through which the first wash passed that already have 30 meters high.” The only language that advances slowly is the one located further south, near the Las Hoyas area. It does so much slower than on Friday, when it swept 1. 500 meters in 24 hours, destroying homes, farms and crops. Although it is a short distance from the sea (about 300 meters), Pevolca experts do not believe that it will flow into the ocean, since it has found a flat surface in which it is expanding wide.

The Pevolca report adds that “the morphology of the cone changes repeatedly due to the successive processes of growth and reconfiguration ”. “The appearance of new emission centers in the surroundings of the main cone, as well as other superficial observables (visible gas emissions) within the exclusion zone, is not ruled out”, he adds.

Seismic activity

The new earthquake of magnitude 5 this Sunday has been registered at the 17.52. It has been felt all over the island. Again, like this Saturday, it has been located in Villa de Mazo, on the east side of La Palma.

This earthquake occurred after a considerable drop in seismic activity for most of Saturday and most of Sunday: the strongest earthquake in that interval had been 3.5, without that the population would feel it (this normally happens around 4). Pevolca experts have warned before the magnitude 5 earthquake this afternoon that “the current level of seismicity continues to indicate that it is possible that more felt earthquakes will occur and cause small landslides in sloping areas”.