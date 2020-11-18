Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market: Forecast Says Healthy Pick Up In CAGR By To 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Pyrolyx; Black Bear Carbon B.V.; Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

For producing such excellent Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this market report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market is the promising and most suitable market research report for the clients.

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 943.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for environmentally sustainable and friendly materials for various different applications.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Pyrolyx Black Bear Carbon B.V. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB Radhe Group of Energy Klean Industries ALPHA RECYCLING FRANCHE COMTE. Bolder Industries Dron Industries DVA Renewable Energy JSC. ENRESTEC SR2O Holdings, LLC The Growing Group Carbon Recovery GmbH among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Recovered carbon black is a byproduct of pyrolysis process carried out on tires. A number of different byproducts are gathered along with carbon black such as oil, gas and steel in varying amounts depending on their quantities in the tires. This standard of carbon black is different in production and features as per the standards used in pyrolysis process as well as the quality of tires.

Market Drivers:

Abundance of end-of-life tyres resulting in greater availability of raw materials for recovered carbon black manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Fixed prices for these products which are generally low is another factor boosting this market growth

Enhanced levels of usage associated with recovered carbon black for the tire applications; also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complicated development process making it difficult for manufacturers to attain expertise in the field and provide consistent supply to consumers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with continuous research & development along with large-term capital investment to establish a sustainable production process will hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pyrolyx announced that they had established a “Letter of Intent” with an international tyre manufacturer regarding the supply of recovered carbon black (rCB) over a period of five years. It will supplied with the help of Pyrolyx’s manufacturing plant situated in Germany and then from their plant situated in U.S. which is due to begin operations from June 2019. The agreement also involves establishment of a manufacturing facility in Eastern Europe which will begin its operations from 2021. This agreement will have significant benefits for Pyrolyx and its sustainability in the long run

In December 2018, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB announced that they had agreed to a memorandum of understanding with EE-TDF located in Cleveland, United States. The agreement deals with establishing of a joint venture which will be focused on developing a recycling plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 tonne tyres situated in Texas, U.S. along with future sites at Louisiana and Oklahoma in United States

