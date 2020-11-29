reduces the number of treatments for colds and lice

Publication: Sunday November 29, 2020 2:15 PM

As the first term of the school year draws to a close, data provided by experts shows that measures against the coronavirus are working.

Children and adolescents are getting less sick now than they were a year ago. Of course, the pediatrician Dora Berajamo assures us that the telephone consultations are “more and more powerful”.

The stomach viruses that appeared at the start of the year, which left the whole family vomiting for several days, have all but disappeared, as have bronchitis, sore throat and diarrhea.

The use of compulsory masks in schools and not seeing family are key factors in protecting against infections other than the coronavirus, in addition to the recommendation that children do not go to health centers. they show symptoms.

This has an impact on pharmacies: influenza sales have fallen by 20% compared to 2019. A common “visit” during the school year is also lice, but this year social distancing has also kept them away. The sale of care decreased by 40% compared to the previous year.