reduction in greenhouse gas emissions: good news: benefit from the COVID lockdown, record drop in greenhouse gas emissions – record drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 thanks to the covid lockout

In 2020, due to the corona virus outbreak, the world has gained a big advantage. Indeed, this year saw the biggest drop in greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions during COVID-19 were reduced by 2.4 billion tonnes in 2020 due to the lockdown and travel restrictions. Global emissions are said to be 34 gigatonnes, down 7% from 2019. Britain saw the biggest drop of 13%.

Research indicated that the main reason was the closure of transportation. It is the biggest source of climate pollution in the country. The study was carried out by researchers from the University of East Anglia, University Executor and Global Carbon Project. This study was published in the Earth Systems Science Data Journal.

Where – how much less?

According to this, global emissions from road transport in December 2020 were 10% lower than last year and pollution from aviation was 40% lower. Emissions in the USA fell by 12% and the EU27 fell by 11%. However, restrictions have already been lifted in China. For this reason, emissions continued to increase here and only decreased by 1.7%.

How are emissions limited?

It is believed that emissions will increase in 2021 and to stop the temperature rise due to climate change, a reduction of 1 to 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions is needed each year. UAE professor Corinne Lie Quer said: “Not all efforts are being made to reduce global emissions sustainably and emissions are reaching 2019 levels.” He says actions on transport in Britain could limit emissions in the years to come.

According to Corin, maintaining the emission reduction should further encourage walking, the use of bicycles and e-bikes if this is to be achieved by 2021 and boost e-mobility in the long term. Lead researcher Professor Pieri Feilingstein said countries responsible for 50-60% of global emissions have pledged to achieve net zero emissions.

