reena meghwar kidnapped muslim boy married: pakistani hindu girl reena meghwar tied rakhi to muslim boy who forcibly converted and got married

Karachi

Reena Meghwar, a Hindu woman from Pakistan’s Sindh province, was handed over to her parents by court order. Reena Meghwar recounted that on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, she linked Rakhi to Kasim Kashkheli, who lived in her neighborhood and made him her “brother”. Later this “brother” of Kaliyugi was spoiled and he kidnapped Reena and forced her to convert to Islam and got married.

Reena pleaded for the world’s help and seeing her video went viral. Faced with growing pressure, the Pakistani court ordered the surrender of Reena Meghwar to her parents. It is also alleged that the woman was tortured and that Kasim Kashkheli married her on the basis of false documents and showed that she was a Muslim. Reena Meghwar was kidnapped on February 13 by Qasim Kashkheli from the Keriogjar region of Badin district in southern Sindh province.

A video of Meghwar went viral on social media a few days ago in which she is seen saying, “Please send me to my parents, I was forcibly raised. I was threatened with dire consequences and told that my parents and brothers would be killed. However, he declined to name anyone who allegedly made the threats in the video. Upon seeing the video, the Sindh government ordered a police investigation, after which Badin SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethhar led a team and retrieved the Hindu girl from Kashkeli’s house.

Reena Meghwar was brought before a local court in Badin on Monday, where she said in a statement that she had not converted to Islam and that the accused had prepared false documents to forcibly marry her in as a Muslim woman. After recording his statement, the court ordered the police to register a complaint against the accused. Meghwar was handed over to his parents in the presence of officials. She also told the judge that the accused had misbehaved with her and that her brother’s life was in danger.

At the same time, the accused’s family claim that Meghwar left his home in February this year and allegedly married Kashkheli and changed his name to Maryam. SSP Sethar said the girl’s parents previously filed a police report against the accused and appealed to the Sindh High Court against the kidnapping and forced conversion.

She said Meghwar claimed in the High Court that she had voluntarily married Kashkheli, as a result of which the FIR against her alleged husband was quashed. “But her latest video urged us to act and today she said she wanted to go back to her parents because the accused had forged documents and had not converted to Islam,” he said. -he declares.