Referendum in Kashmir: Imran Khan referendum in Kashmir, election to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Imran Khan launched referendum to win PoK elections, announced second after UN referendum in Kashmir, Assembly elections will be held in PoK on Sunday, Corona cases also increased Islamabad

Imran Khan addresses large election rallies amid rising corona virus cases in Pakistan. At a rally for the legislative elections to be held in occupied Pakistani Kashmir (PoK), Imran Khan rolled the dice for a referendum in Kashmir to secure the votes of the people. He rejected the claim to convert PoK into a province of Pakistan from the stage itself due to popular protests.

Will give the right to choose ‘India / Pakistan’ to Kashmiris

Addressing a campaign rally in Tarar Khal in the Sudhanhoti district of PoK, Imran Khan said that I do not know where the idea of ​​making PoK a province came from. However, what I want to clarify now is that in 1948 there were two UN Security Council resolutions, which gave the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the UN resolution, people had to decide whether they wanted to join India or Pakistan.

‘Insha’allah ! Kashmiris to join Pakistan

Imran Khan said I wanted to clarify for all of you today. Inshallah, a day will come when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be in vain. God will give you that right. There will be a referendum, Inshallah. He said he was convinced that people would like to live with Pakistan on this day.

“After the UN, Pakistan will renew the referendum”

The Pakistani prime minister did not stop, saying that after the UN referendum his government will hold another plebiscite, where the people of Kashmir will have the option of staying with Pakistan or becoming an independent state. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the struggle for the freedom of Kashmiris before partition and began over 100 years ago, when people repeatedly opposed the Dogra government.

Imran’s counterattack on the possibility of rigging the elections

Assembly elections are scheduled for Sunday in PoK. Pakistan’s opposition parties have previously accused the election of rigging. In response to this, Imran Khan said there was already a discussion that there was election rigging. He said that when we play cricket the host countries have their own referees. By this time, teams that feared losing to a powerful team were already making noise to lose the match to the referee from the other country.