Refugee Camp in Ethiopia: Ethiopia: Over 400 structures appear severely damaged in photos of the “ attack ” on a refugee camp – over 400 structures appear severely damaged in photos of the attack on the refugee camp refugees in Ethiopia

Nairobi

New satellite images of a refugee camp in Ethiopia’s Tigray region show more than 400 severely damaged structures. Experts believe this is the result of a recent deliberate attack by fighters. Refugees have taken refuge in Ethiopia since November last year, when fighting broke out between rebels in the Tigray region.

A report shared with the AP News Agency by DX Open Network, a UK-based nonprofit, said: “The arson likely occurred on January 16, another reported accidental military attack. at the United Nations refugee agency. left.’ It should be noted that four camps have been set up to accommodate 96,000 refugees, including Shimbelba, near the border with Eritrea.

Fighting also took place near this camp and both camps, including Shimbelba camp, did not have access to humanitarian personnel and many refugees were forced to flee. In the context of the photographs, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said these were strong signs of a blatant violation of international law. AP Dheeraj Subhash Subhash