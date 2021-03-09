Regeneration of sea slugs: regeneration of sea slugs seen in Japan Research laboratory: a sea creature decapitates and develops its body

An organism will cut off its head and then begin to make a new body. You might have read or seen this in a sci-fi story, but now we know it’s the truth. Japanese scientists have seen this strange ability in two species of the sea creature Sea Slug to elevate their entire body in three weeks. This discovery was made by chance and we do not yet understand how and why these organizations do this. This function is called regeneration and is commonly seen in animals without vertebrates, such as earthworms and starfish, which allow them to regrow their severed limbs.

New body in three weeks

According to theory so far, they had to do this to eliminate the parasites inside. However, more research is needed to prove it. Immediately after separating from the body, their heads begin to heal, and within hours they begin to eat algae. Their heart is formed in a week and their whole body in three weeks. However, a new body is formed only by the head, and the previously severed body is not able to form the head. At the same time, young organisms recover faster than older organisms. Older creatures can also die from beheading.

Discovered by coincidence

University of Japan Professor Yochi Yusa and PhD Sayaka Mitoh made the discovery. The life cycle and peculiarities of these slugs are studied in the American laboratory. One day when the team saw the body’s head spinning in the tank, they began to study it. For this, their heads were cut with very fine nylon thread and it was found that they began to grow immediately. He also developed the heart and other organs, which the team was surprised to see.

Why do this?

Researchers believe the slugs will have stem cell-like tissue on the head of the head that develops into whatever cell the slug needs. Because of this, the heart and other parts of the body form again after the head is cut. The team guessed that until the organs are formed, the slugs survive by eating the moss. This is called kleptoplasty. The capacity for regeneration is also found in humans, but is higher in invertebrates (organisms without a skeleton) such as earthworms or starfish. These can again increase the head, tail and d ‘other organs. A human can regenerate skin, blood and muscles.