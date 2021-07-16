registers 9,416 new infections, the highest number in the entire pandemic

The figures continue to worsen in Catalonia, which on Friday reported 9,416 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. Some cases which shoot the incidence up to 1,088 cases, quadrupling the extreme risk.

Another figure of concern is that of hospitalizations, which amount to 1,349 hospitalized covid patients, or double the number of a week ago. Among all those admitted, there are 13 under 30 and 92 between 30 and 49 years old.

And it is that according to analyst Graziella Almendral in Al Rojo Vivo, at the moment the average age of people who are in intensive care is 40 years. It should be remembered that about 50% of people aged 40 to 49 are waiting for the second dose in this community and that such a high number of infections affects vulnerable people who may suffer, for example, from hypertension or from dementia. ‘obesity.

According to Health data, the greatest number of infections occur in people aged 10 to 39, although those infected in all age groups are on the increase, so that in six under the age of 50 years, there is one over 50 who contracts the coronavirus.

The Office of the Prosecutor supports the implementation of the curfew

In this context, the Government has asked to put in place a night curfew in 161 Catalan municipalities in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. A request that the higher prosecutor of Catalonia supports when he understands that it is a “proportional” measure given the current situation.

The report maintains that the proposed measures “are proportionate, as mobility covers the time slot from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and includes important exceptions and only for municipalities which, according to the indicators, are at a very high level of risk.” And are greater.

In addition, for the prosecution, the measures “are of a limited nature, since they are adapted to the levels of transmission and real positivity at any time for each municipality with objective indicators”. The public prosecutor also stresses that the restrictions proposed by the Generalitat are not “simply preventive, but intended to contain, limit and reduce current infections”, it is therefore planned to review them as the situation evolves. epidemiological situation.