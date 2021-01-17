Registration is now open for 16 new Conecta Empleo shuttles that will start in March

Fundacin Santa Mara la Real and Fundacin Telefnica are launching 16 new Conecta Empleo shuttles in March to help a maximum of 480 unemployed people in Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Len, Community of Madrid, Valencian Community, Balearic Islands and Region of Murcia to reactivate successful job search, using new job search techniques and tools. To this end, the two foundations benefit from co-financing from the European Social Fund via the POISES operational program; and the collaboration of various administrations and public entities of the said territories.

Cities and dates

The new Conecta Empleo shuttles will be launched in these 16 cities: Almera, Cdiz, Huelva, Malaga and Seville (Andalusia); Albacete and Ciudad Real (Castile-La Mancha); vila and Segovia (Castilla y Len); Madrid-District of La Latina and Getafe (Community of Madrid); Alicante, Valncia and Torrent (Valencian Community); Palma (Balearic Islands); and Cartagena (Region of Murcia).

All will start in early March and will be operational until August, offering free career guidance, support and advice to up to 480 unemployed or unemployed.

Profile of target people

Both unemployed men and women can participate, aged 18 to 60. They can have all levels of study (ESO, Vocational Training, Baccalaureate, University, Master, etc.) and come from any professional sector, with or without previous experience.

Mixed format: online + face to face

The program will be developed in a mixed format, which combines virtual sessions (via different computer applications) and face-to-face sessions in premises made available free of charge by public administrations, where all measures of hygiene, social distance and necessary security will be available. However, the program can be fully online when needed due to coronavirus-derived causes.

Activities

They will be supervised by specialized technicians, who will guide them to improve their employability. In this way, they will perform emotional intelligence dynamics to learn how to develop a job prospecting plan; updating CVs and mock hiring interviews; employability cards and contacts with companies.

Registration

Those interested in participating in the next 16 Conecta Empleo shuttles have until February 19 to register on the program website www.lanzaderasconectaempleo.es or in person at the indicated facilities in each city, by making an appointment.

