Registration is now open for the new edition of Digital Literacy for the Unemployed

Fundacin Santa Mara la Real and Fundacin Telefnica are launching a new edition of “Digital Literacy”, an online career counseling program to help unemployed people catch up on the internet and acquire basic digital skills to seek employment. For this, it is co-financed by the European Social Fund, through the POISES operational program.

Limited places

The new edition of “Digital Literacy” will take place on September 13, 14 and 15. This activity, with limited places, is aimed at unemployed people aged 18 to 60 in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Len, the Community of Madrid, the Community of Valencia and the Region of Murcia.

According to what is established in the bases of the call, the unemployed of these autonomous communities can register, in priority those who reside in one of the cities assigned to the LCE program in this round: Almera, Cdiz, Huelva, Malaga and Seville (Andalusia); Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands); Albacete and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha); vila and Segovia (Castilla y Len); Getafe and Madrid-Latina (Community of Madrid); Alicante, Torrent and Valencia (Valencian Community) and Cartagena (Region of Murcia).

Virtual sessions and certificate

Its participants will attend virtual sessions during which they will learn how to manage a Gmail account for job search; use tools like Drive to store all your documentation in the cloud; or applications like Google Calendar or Trello to design your job development plan. They will deepen the use of computer programs to create a modern curriculum, database or professional presentation. They will learn to conduct videoconferences or virtual interviews; to obtain digital certificates, in addition to knowing the opportunities of social networks to position yourself and find work.

Upon completion, they will receive a certificate certifying the content covered and digital skills acquired.

They can choose between two different times: 9:30 am to 11:30 am; or 12 to 2 p.m., depending on your needs.

Open registration

Those interested in participating in the “Digital Literacy” activity, completely free, have until September 7 to register on the Lanzaderas Conecta Empleo website, more precisely on this link.

