Reham Khan marks Imran Khan’s hypocrite: Rehman Khan, former wife of Imran Khan, told PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been dubbed a hypocrite by his ex-wife Reham Khan. Rehman Khan called Prime Minister Imran Khan “still an apologist on rape”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been caught making controversial statements about women’s clothing in growing rape cases in Pakistan, has been dubbed by his ex-wife Reham Khan a hypocrite. Reham Khan described Imran Khan as “always an apologist for rape” and demanded that the Pakistani prime minister apologize for his controversial statement on women. Previously, Jemima Goldsmith, another wife of Imran Khan, had also burned Imran Khan citing Kurana.

Speaking to Mail Online, Reham Khan said her ex-husband Imran Khan had no information on women’s issues. Reham Khan said that when I met Imran, I called him a hypocrite. Reham Khan said Imran Khan failed to become a role model for men. Rehm said: “It has happened several times. Imran Khan should apologize and get training. The Prime Minister must teach the lesson.

Reham Khan said Imran Khan wanted to gain votes in radical Pakistani society by using religion, especially Islam. He is aiming for divorce but has himself divorced twice. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was famous for the playboy image, is gravely trapped by the rape statement. Imran Khan’s first ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also attacked him amid global criticism.

Jemima quoted the Quran as saying that men have learned to veil their eyes and not women to veil themselves. Jemima strongly attacked Imran Khan by tweeting. He quoted a verse from the Quran saying that it is the responsibility of men to veil themselves. Jemima said, “ Tell your followers to exercise restraint on your eyes and keep your part private on screen. She also said that the Imran Khan she knew covered men’s eyes.

Women must be veiled to avoid rape: Imran Khan

Earlier, Imran Khan blamed India and Europe for the growing obscenity in Pakistan. In direct communication with the public, Imran Khan said in response to a question that he needed the public’s support to end the growing rape incidents in the country. Imran Khan said: “We must promote the culture of the Purda system so that temptation can be avoided.”

Imran Khan said: “Delhi is considered a rape capital and pornography in Europe has destroyed their family system. That is why the Pakistani people should help overcome obscenity ”. After this statement from Imran Khan, he is now trolled on social media. While sharing a video of Imran Khan, people are asking Imran Khan about the advice from the screen. In this very old video of Imran Khan, he is seen in his underwear and a lady in a bikini is present with him. The two people take a bath in the sea.