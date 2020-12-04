“Reinvent or lose”, the obligation of companies in the era of teleworking

Telecommuting has been one of the hottest topics in recent months around the world. To analyze the situation in our country, the IMF Institucin Acadmica organized a round table on the new reality of the labor market, in which remote work has acquired great importance, chaired by Iaki Percaz, director of human resources of CYC; Jos Vera Brusca, professional expert in talent selection and management; Valentn Bote, director of RandStand Research; and moderated by the Managing Director of the IMF Institucin Acadmica, Conrado Briceo.

Conrado began with a contextualization of the labor market and revealed data such that in Spain there are almost four million unemployed. “The pandemic has had a multisectoral impact, as virtually all sectors are suffering from the economic crisis. This has led companies to look for ways to reinvent themselves through new technologies and the application of new formats, such as teleworking ”.

Challenges, advantages and disadvantages of remote working

Among the advantages of teleworking, conciliation stands out. However, there are many doubts that have been raised about its effectiveness. “For this to work, the company must know the needs of the employees and offer the best facilities as much as possible,” said Jos Vera.

For his part, Iaki Percaz explained that teleworking is neither good nor bad, but depends on each case. “There are people who have joined the pandemic and who have lost their work environment, their fraternity, the fact of being able to learn from others …”.

In this sense, Valentn Bote indicated that there are still companies that believe that workers “are more productive in the office and are suspicious, which is why they do not want to allow the option of teleworking”. In other cases, it’s a matter of corporate culture rather than mistrust. “Companies are changing and reinventing themselves by increasing teleworking and less routine, or they have everything to lose”, according to Jos Vera.

The truth is that experts point out that working hours in Spain are very long. In Europe, as a rule, they are intensive and promote work-life balance. “It has always been going on. In this country, people cannot imagine eating in 20 minutes. If we change these little things, we will have more reasonable hours and more time to balance work and family life, ”commented Vera.

New tools, new job opportunities

While COVID-19 has brought many threats, it has also created new opportunities for the people targeting expert. “The future is digital and now is the best time to use and learn digital tools. And most importantly: soft skills must be strengthened, since digital goes so quickly, it changes so much from one day to the next, that these skills will always be a plus ”. And he continued: “We must work on our skills, on our employability, on our friendliness, on our willingness to learn and to train ourselves constantly to be able to adapt to any change like the one that this pandemic has brought about.”

In fact, Iaki agrees that fitness is essential for success. “There are always moments for the second, third and fourth chances. Experience is a backpack that you fill, and the more ingredients you have, the better. It doesn’t matter if the industry is the same, there are opportunities for all industries as long as you are ready and willing to do it ”.

In conclusion, the experts present at the IMF event Institucin Acadmica agreed that teleworking is a structural change that will change the way of working in the future. “Many companies had expressed their interest a long time ago, but for fear they had not, and this situation was a great natural experience in which there was no choice but to put it. implemented, ”concluded Valentn.

