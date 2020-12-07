“” Relagados “is an imprecise term”

Publication: Monday, December 7, 2020 2:36 PM

Murcia joins Andalusia and will limit the exception to the closure of the perimeter of the region during Christmas to only family members. This was announced on Monday by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, who believes that the term “parents”, which Health has effectively included in its vacation plan, is “imprecise”.

“We will maintain the closure of the perimeter of the Murcia region until the end of Christmas, with the exception of those relatives, and I mean, relatives, who travel to meet their families,” he said. he pointed out at a press conference.

“The closure of the perimeter should be carried out only for members of the family”, he insisted during his appearance, arguing that “the term” parents “is an imprecise term” which “can lead to errors of interpretation and application “.

The popular leader also said the meeting limit will be extended to 10 people on December 24 and 25, as well as December 31 and January 1. “If the situation permits, we will include Twelfth Night and Three Kings Day later,” he said.

Andalusia bets on “family reunification”

For his part, the Minister of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, announced on Friday that the term “parents” would also be deleted in the order that regulates measures against the coronavirus for the holidays.

This was indicated in statements to the press in Cordoba, where he said he did not like the term “close friends” as it is “ambiguous”, so the Council will refer to “relatives or family reunification “.

The Christmas plan that the Ministry of Health agreed last week with the autonomies provides that all will close the perimeter between December 23 and January 6, with the exception of trips provided for by the state of alarm and those ” to communities or cities autonomous communities which are the usual place of residence of relatives or close friends of the displaced person “.

However, the inclusion of the term “parents” has raised controversy and many doubts. Andalusian President himself, Juanma Moreno, already expressed on Friday that he was “excessively ambiguous” and could be a “drain” for infractions, so – he said – the council was considering “defining it and to specify it scrupulously or to reject this term directly. and leave it exclusively to the parents. “