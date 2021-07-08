relations india georgia: visit of S Jaishankar to Georgia from July 9 to 10 Response to Russia Pakistan Relation: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to visit Georgia to respond to Russian-Pakistani relations

Moscow

India has given a dignified response to Russia’s growing love for Pakistan. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, will now visit Russia’s rival Georgia Georgia on July 9-10. Russia maintains the same relations with Georgia as India has with Pakistan. This will be the Indian Foreign Minister’s first official visit to Georgia, which became independent from Russia in 1991.

Is India trying to respond to Russia?

The visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Georgia is seen in diplomatic circles as a firm response to Russia. Prior to today, India has refrained from strengthening ties with Georgia so as not to offend Russia. But after that, S. Jaishankar’s visit is seen as a major change in Indian diplomacy. On April 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a 19-hour visit to India. Then it was said on the Russian side that the purpose of this visit is to finalize the preparations for the annual India-Russia summit. After the visit to India, the Russian Foreign Minister also visited Pakistan.

Russia-Georgia relations like India and Pakistan

Relations with Russia have been strained since Georgia’s independence. The Russian military has occupied around 20% of Georgian territory since the break-up of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. The region also includes the region of South Ossetia and Abkhazia where people still travel today with Russian passports. In 2008, the two countries also fought a great war. Georgia is an ally of America. For this reason, the tension with Russia also remains.

Russian Foreign Minister reaches Pakistan for the first time in 9 years

Russia avoided Pakistan from the start when it came to relations with India. But, after 2009, agitated Russia began to strengthen ties with Pakistan with the formation of closer ties between India and the United States. This is the reason why despite opposition from India, the Russian military conducted joint exercises with Pakistan.

Russia to give Pakistan special military weapons

The Russian Foreign Minister then announced that his country would supply Pakistan with special military weapons. It was also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and to conduct joint naval and land exercises between the two Cold War rivals. Russia, however, did not say what weapons it would give Pakistan. Obviously, India was worried about this Russian story.