RELATIONS INDIA PAKISTAN: ceasefire violations, Kashmir and terrorism … the bitter year for India and Pakistan 2020 – India-Pakistan relations in 2020, know all the updates

Islamabad

2020 has been a very bad year in terms of Indo-Pakistani relations. This year will be remembered from time to time for events such as the escalation of the verbal war between the two countries and the summoning of diplomats. In response to the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed killing 44 CRPF members in Pulwama in 2019, India launched an airstrike against the terrorist training camps in Balakot, with which relations between the two countries are starting to unravel. deteriorate. Went.

2020 relationship script written in 2019

With the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August 2019, relations have become more bitter. Angered by this decision, Pakistan reduced diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad. Pakistan has ended all air and land contact with India and suspended commercial and rail services.

The two countries recalled the ambassadors at the start of the year

Even in New Years 2020, the snow did not melt on the relationship and there was a periodic war on the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism. In June, India called on Pakistan to downsize its high commission in New Delhi. He also announced a downsizing of his high commission in Islamabad. India said it had decided to cut diplomatic relations following incidents of Pakistani officials engaging in “espionage activities” and “means of dealing with terrorist organizations.”

Pakistan made vicious efforts to surround India

Pakistan has made several unsuccessful attempts over the past 12 months to raise the Kashmir issue in international forums and surround India. India has also made it clear to the international community that the removal of Article 370 is within its internal competence. He also called on Pakistan to accept the truth and stop anti-Indian propaganda. However, Pakistan preferred to escalate tensions by escalating ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, where the armies of both countries have regularly targeted each other, killing many lives.

Pakistan confused Indian diplomats

Pakistan’s foreign ministry has regularly tried to increase the pressure on him by summoning Indian diplomats to Islamabad and making statements in the press about alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian military. Pakistan has accused India of politicizing discussions at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors money laundering in Paris.

Pakistan’s indictment over FATF decision

The FATF decided to put Pakistan on the “ gray ” list until February 2021, as it had six main obligations for India, including taking action against the most wanted terrorists, Chief Jamaat-ud -Dawa, Hafiz Saeed, and the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar. Had failed to finish. In 2020, Saeed was sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison in four terrorist financing cases. Experts called the move Pakistan’s attempt to improve its global image and step off the FATF’s “gray” list.

Kulbhushan Jadhav did not speak

Apart from that, the two countries also failed to agree on how to give an opportunity to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death for alleged espionage in Pakistan. Kulbhushan was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court against which he filed a petition for review with the High Court in Islamabad.

The two countries also clashed on SAARC

India says Pakistan has not responded to important questions related to the case. Although the joint efforts of members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (ASACR) for the Kovid-19 outbreak and its prevention raised hopes for improving Indo-Pakistan relations, Islamabad has benefited from the Most of the high-level meetings of the ASACR thereafter in Kashmir and other countries. Used to raise bilateral issues. India condemned Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the ASACR meeting via video conference and said Islamabad abused the opportunity because it was a humanitarian platform and not Politics.

Expectations to improve relationships even in 2021

According to Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant professor in the Department of International Relations at Sargodha University in Punjab Province, bilateral relations could not progress further in 2020 due to mistrust between Islamabad and New Delhi. He said that even in 2021, expectations for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries are very low.