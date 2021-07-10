relations russia georgia: S Jaishankar begins his visit to Georgia by handing over the relic of the Georgian queen Saint Ketevan

Tbilisi

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived for a two-day visit to Russia’s rival Georgia, was received on the red carpet. Georgian Foreign Minister David Jalkaliani himself arrived to receive Jaishankar at the airport in the capital Tbilisi. This is the Indian Foreign Minister’s first visit to Georgia after gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Previously, no Indian leader had visited Georgia for fear of offending Russia.

Jaishankar handed over the remains of the Queen of Georgia

Responding to Georgia’s centuries-old demand, Jaishankar handed over the remains of 17th-century Queen Sant Ketevan to the Georgian government on Friday. His remains were found in 2005 at the Convent of Sant Augustin in Old Goa. These relics are believed to have been brought to Goa in 1627. Jaishankar tweeted that Foreign Minister David Jalkaliani had warmly welcomed him to Tbilisi. It is a pleasure to hand over the sacred relics of the Holy Empress Ketevan to the Georgian people. It was a moment of emotion … ”

Georgian Foreign Minister congratulated Jaishankar by tweeting

Georgian Foreign Minister David Jalkaliani tweeted photos of S Jaishankar’s welcome and wrote that I am delighted to welcome my counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar, on his first visit to Georgia. They brought the remains of Queen Ketevan from Georgia. This visit will certainly play a big role in strengthening ties between our countries and elevating our relations to a new level.

Is India trying to respond to Russia?

The visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Georgia is seen in diplomatic circles as a firm response to Russia. Prior to today, India has refrained from strengthening ties with Georgia so as not to offend Russia. But after that, S. Jaishankar’s visit is seen as a major change in Indian diplomacy. On April 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a 19-hour visit to India. Then it was said on the Russian side that the purpose of this visit is to finalize the preparations for the annual India-Russia summit. After the visit to India, the Russian Foreign Minister also visited Pakistan.

Russia-Georgia relations like India and Pakistan

Relations with Russia have been strained since Georgia’s independence. The Russian military has occupied around 20% of Georgian territory since the break-up of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. The region also includes the region of South Ossetia and Abkhazia where people still travel today with Russian passports. In 2008, the two countries also fought a great war. Georgia is an ally of America. For this reason, the tension with Russia also remains.

