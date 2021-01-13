Relative of British Queen Elizabeth II tried to rape guest and will go to jail – Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Simon Bowes Lyon faces jail after sexual attack on guest at Glamis Castle

London

Simon Bowes-Leone, a relative of British Queen Elizabeth II, was sentenced to prison for attempting to rape a guest. Simon Bowes-Lyon, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorn, performed the act in a ceremony held last year at Glamis Castle, the home of the British Queen’s mother. The victim was sleeping in a room at the time.

I tried to rape a woman

As the Daily Mail reports, Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, attempted to force the woman for about 20 minutes. He also tried to grab the woman on several occasions. The woman alleged that during this time the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorn were also heavily intoxicated. He also tried to tear off the woman’s nightgown.

The woman recounted the whole incident

The woman strongly opposed the count and refused to do so. After which, enraged Earl is riddled with bad analyzes such as rude, mean, mean and terrible woman. The woman managed to get out of the clutches of Earl Simon Bowes-Lyon and walked out of the room and told the other guests about the whole incident.

Can be punished by 5 years

After hearing the woman’s complaint, Dundee Crown Court found her guilty of sexual harassment. He could be sentenced to five years for this crime. However, he was released on bail yesterday and the court entered his name in the sex offender registry. The court also postponed his sentence.

Bowes-Leon apologizes, says – I’m embarrassed

Simon Bowes-Lyon apologized as soon as he was released on bail. He said he was deeply embarrassed by his behavior and did not use alcohol as an excuse. Bowes Leon followed Prince William at the age of 15 in a special ceremony to be held during the funeral of the Queen Mother, the mother of the British Queen.