Released versions 19042.906 and 19043.906 in beta and preview

As the end of development for Windows 10 build 21H1 nears release, we are seeing new versions. These cover the Beta and Release Preview channels and include almost the same bug fixes. Update 21H1 won’t bring many new things, but you can know about them right now.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 21H1 Build 19043.906 on the beta channel. Details in the blog post: https://t.co/CIROX6GuHl ^ VE

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) March 25, 2021

As we have already stated, these two versions even share the same update code and differ only by one digit. This number is the one that makes the difference between 20H2 and 21H1. In the case of the 21H1 it uses version 19043 and in the case of the 20H2 19042.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 20H2 Build 19042.906 on the build preview channel. Details in the blog post: https://t.co/jyFefrWW5y ^ VE

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) March 25, 2021

What’s new and improved in Build 19042.906 and 19043.906 in Insider

Fixed a zoom problem. This happens when using Microsoft Edge setup mode on devices that use multiple high DPI monitors. Administrators are allowed to use Group Policy to enable extended keyboard shortcuts, including Ctrl + S, for users in Microsoft Edge setup mode. Fixed an issue that prevented a notification icon from appearing in Action Center if the icon file URI contains spaces. Fixed an issue that caused High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays to appear much darker than expected. Fixed an issue that caused video playback to get out of sync when projecting in mirror mode. Fixed an issue that could cause applications to stop working when entering Japanese characters using Microsoft’s Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) in compatibility mode. Fixed an issue that could prevent a device from responding during hybrid shutdown. An issue that prevented users from adjusting or disabling the touchpad due to administrative settings has been detected and resolved. Fixed a window rendering issue that caused window content to frequently flicker when using FlipEx. Fixed a window rendering issue that caused window content to frequently flicker when using Multi-Clip Overlay (MPO). Fixed an issue with Japanese entry occurring after focus changes between frames inherited from Microsoft Edge. Fixed an issue that displayed nothing or indefinitely displayed “Computer Filters” when filtering File Explorer search results. Fixed an issue that made split layout unavailable for the touch keyboard when rotating a device in portrait mode. Users are now notified when a child account in the Family Safety Plan has administrative privileges. Fixed an issue that prevented notifications from being closed using the Close button on touchscreen devices. Fixed an issue with a leak that could cause explorer .exe to consume large amounts of memory. Updated Volgograd, Russia time zone from UTC + 4 to UTC + 3. Added a new time zone, UTC + 2: 00 Juba, for the Republic of South Sudan. Changed an issue with the Windows Event Log Transfer Client, which returns the first matching certificate without checking private key permissions. With this update, the Windows event log transfer client selects the client’s certificate only if the network service has Read permissions for the private key. Fixed an issue that prevented PowerShell-based monitors from working when enabling transcription on systems. Addresses an issue that prevented BranchCache from working if you activate Windows using the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) license.

An issue that prevented Windows 10 Home Edition devices from being upgraded to Windows 10 Pro Education edition using Mobile Device Management (MDM) services, such as Microsoft Intune, has been resolved. Fixed an issue that prevented App-V applications from opening and generated 0xc0000225 errors. Addresses an issue where some machines registered for an MDM service will not sync if the device manufacturer name contains a reserved character. Fixed an issue with using a Configuration Service Provider (CSP) policy to configure custom settings for audit logon / logoff events. Custom settings cannot take effect. Fixed an issue that prevented a system from functioning when no Trusted Platform Module (TPM) was present on the system. The error code in TpmTasks.dll! TrackTPMStateChanges is c0000005. Addresses an issue that causes multiple instances of appidcertstorecheck.exe to run on a system when AppLocker is enabled and the system is not on the Internet. Fixed issue with credential roaming when Windows Hello for Business is enabled. Fixed an issue that prevented performance monitoring tools from viewing saved data for single instance counter objects. Addressed an issue that was preventing Chromium-based Microsoft Edge from working. This problem occurs when Microsoft Edge is used in conjunction with Microsoft App-V and the fonts are activated in the virtual environment. An issue that could cause a black screen or delay connection to hybrid computers joined to Azure Active Directory has been eliminated. In addition, there was no access to login.microsoftonline.com. Fixed an issue that prevented the system from functioning and generated error code 0xC9. An issue with 7.1 channel audio technology has been resolved. Fixed an issue that unexpectedly triggered caps lock when using RemoteApp. 31259510 Windows has enabled the recovery of updated printer features to ensure that users have the correct set of selectable printing options. Updated support for hole punch and staple locations for first direction wide edge print jobs on some printers. Fixed an issue with high memory usage when performing XSLT transformations using MSXLM6. They fixed an issue that could cause File Explorer and other apps to stop responding for several minutes. This problem occurs after a client reconnects to the corporate network and tries to use mapped drives to access file shares on the corporate network. Fixed an issue that prevented Server Message Block 1 (SMB1) clients from accessing the SMB share after restarting the LanmanServer service. Fixed an issue that could prevent the cluster network interface from functioning for a short time. Therefore, the network interface controller (NIC) appears to have failed. When the network comes back online, the system may not detect that the network card is working and the network card remains in failed state. Fixed an issue when signing in to a device that is in the current domain using the default user profile of a device that is in a different but trusted domain. The current Domain Profile service cannot retrieve the default user profile from the trusted domain and instead uses the local default user profile. Fixed an issue that prevented a device from working if we deleted files or folders synced by OneDrive. An issue has been detected that prevented Windows from activating Windows 10, version 2004 using the OA 3.0 key after installing KB4598291. An issue was found and resolved while evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to ensure application and device compatibility for all Windows updates. The unsupported Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app has been removed and the new Microsoft Edge is installed. Fixed an issue that prevented users from using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to a Windows Server 2019 device in desktop experience mode. Changed an issue that allowed Business Partners to work with Microsoft’s support program to create custom mitigations. Fixed an issue that caused Remote Desktop sessions to end unexpectedly. An issue with a Keep-Alive HTTP connection on Azure Front Door has been resolved. After completing a previous request and response to keep the connection open, Azure Front Door will try to reuse the connection. After a period of inactivity, a condition may occur that closes the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection. As a result, the client may fail with an invalid server response. Fixed an issue that could cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using certain applications and could result in the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error. Fixed an issue that did not print graphical content in a document after installing the March 9, 2021 update.

[19043] Fixed an issue where the graphical content of documents would not print after installing the March 9 update.