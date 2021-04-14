Released versions 19042.928 and 19043.928 in beta and preview

Last night, the Windows Insider team released a new build version 21H1, Build 19043.928 (KB5001330). This new update is available on the Beta and Release Preview channels. This update includes quality improvements and changes that include the following changes.

What’s new and improved in Build 19042.928 and 19043.928 in Insider

Fixed an issue where a trusted MIT principal could not obtain a Kerberos service ticket from Active Directory Domain Controllers (DCs). This happens on devices that have installed Windows updates that contain CVE-2020-17049 protections and set PerformTicketSignature to 1 or higher. These updates were released between November 10, 2020 and December 8, 2020. Ticket acquisition also fails with the “KRB_GENERIC_ERROR” error if callers present a dealership ticket without PAC (TGT) as a test ticket without provide the USER_NO_AUTH_DATA_REQUIRED flag. They fixed an issue with security vulnerabilities identified by a security researcher. Due to these security vulnerabilities, this update and all future Windows updates will no longer contain the RemoteFX vGPU. For more information on the vulnerability and its removal, see CVE-2020-1036 and KB4570006. Secure vGPU alternatives are available through Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) in LTSC versions of Windows Server (Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2019) and bag versions of Windows Server (Windows Server, version 1803 and later). Addressed potential elevation of privilege vulnerability in the way Azure Active Directory web login allows arbitrary navigation from third-party endpoints used for federated authentication. For more information, see CVE-2021-27092 and CSP Policy – Authentication. Windows Platform and Application Framework Security Updates, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Office Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows AI Platform, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization Windows, Internet Explorer, and Windows Media. Addressed issue where some insiders were getting error 0x800f081f when trying to install a first version of KB5000842. If you continue to have an issue with the final version of update KB5000842, please let us know through the feedback hub.